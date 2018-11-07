CINCINNATI – It has been 99 years since the Buckeyes and Bearcats have met each other in an in-state series within the state borders. At times, Wednesday night's game between the two teams felt like a bit of throwback as offense was hard to come by but when the dust finally settled, the Buckeyes held in-state supremacy, at least for this one game with a 64-56 season opening win. Four Buckeyes scored in double-figures as the team was led by Kaleb Wesson's 15 points. C.J. Jackson had 13 points, Luther Muhammad at 11 points and Kyle Young had 10 points and eight rebounds all in a winning effort. Jarron Cumberland led all scorers with 22 points for the Bearcats. The two teams combined for 34-percent shooting from the floor and the Bearcats were held under 20-percent for much of the game until a late flurry raised the mark to 27-percent. Ohio State finished the night with 43-percent shooting including going 8-20 from beyond the arc. "I am sure it was not always aesthetically pleasing," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said of the game. "It was two defensive teams that struggled a little bit offensively. I get it that it might not at times have been the most pleasing game to watch."

Scott Stuart

Ohio State would start off cold, missing its first five shots until Kyle Young had an offensive put back to get the Buckeyes on the board and cut the UC lead to 3-2. After a Keyshawn Woods jumper would give the Buckeyes a 4-3 lead, Ohio State would never trail again, but it was still not an easy night for the Buckeyes as they helped opened the remodeled Fifth Third Arena on the Cincinnati campus. "It is good, road-tested. Trying to get road-tested because in the tournament it is always a road game," Kaleb Wesson said after the game. The Buckeyes would take a 27-18 lead to the halftime locker room after a first half that was plagued with fouls and bad shooting. To say that it was a struggle to put points on the board would be an understatement. The two teams combined for 13 made field goals and just 5-23 shooting from distance.

The two teams got off to a quicker start in the second half as buckets were scored in bunches and Muhammad would score five of Ohio State's first seven points of the half. Ohio State would open things up to 16 points after a 9-0 run made it 38-22 and the sellout crowd was getting restless. Basketball is a game of runs and the Bearcats had one or two coming. The Buckeyes would go cold on several occasions and while Cincinnati struggled to score, the Buckeyes would find the Bearcats trying to claw back. A 7-0 run cut things back to single digits at the 41-32 mark and then an 8-0 run would be punctuated with a Tre Scott dunk and the lead would fall down to 55-47. But every time the Bearcats had a run, the Buckeyes would break through and answer. The latest run would be stopped by a Kaleb Wesson three-pointer, his only made shot from distance on the night. "It just came in the preparation, I shoot those shots almost every day," Wesson said. "I just had to settle down and make sure my feet were right and set it up and it went in." Cincinnati would cut into the lead after an 8-0 run of its own to make it 55-47, the first time this game had been down to a single-digit margin since the opening moments of the first half.