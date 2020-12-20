BuckeyeGrove - Northwestern Report Card: Offense

Indianapolis, IN -- Well, that was something, wasn't it? Normally considered one of the best passing attacks in the country (and easily tops in the Big Ten), Justin Fields and company pulled a complete reversal in the Buckeyes’ 22-10 win over No. 14 Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship.

Ohio State was significantly out-passed by a Northwestern offense that certainly isn’t known for its passing attack, yet significantly out-rushed a Wildcat attack that picked up over 400 yards on the ground last weekend. Fields struggled mightily for the entirety of this game, Ohio State’s core group of receivers didn’t do much, and its passing game looked incompetent for a mighty large portion of the afternoon.

Luckily, the Buckeyes were presented a savior in the form of Trey Sermon.

This was a game unlike any Ohio State contest of recent memory. Let’s grade out each area of the offense in our Big Ten title game edition of the report card.

Quarterback

Saturday just wasn't Justin Fields' day. (AP)

Yes, he didn’t have the comfort provided by Chris Olave. And yes, he hurt his throwing hand in the second half and could barely release the ball for a decent chunk of this game. But Justin Fields isn’t one for excuses. The junior quarterback knows this was the worst game of his young career. "It's really on me, to be honest with you,” Fields said after this game. “I wish I could say that they had it locked down, but again, I have to be flat-out better and that's that." Fields was 4-for-6 through the air on Ohio State’s first drive of the afternoon. He would complete just eight more passes in the entire game, ending up 12-for-27 for 114 yards and two interceptions.

He was picked off in the end zone at the end of the first half, completely eliminating any momentum Ohio State was brewing. After two shaky second half drives, Ryan Day stopped forcing it with his quarterback; Fields only attempted only two fourth quarter passes. Every flaw picked out in Fields’ game came to life on Saturday. He continually forced balls deep against a Northwestern defense designed to stop big plays at any cost. He hung around in the pocket too long, was sacked three times, and locked onto receivers on the outside instead of making conservative plays between the hashes. For the first time in his Ohio State career, Fields didn’t pose a real threat to the opposing defense. This was a once-in-a-career disaster for Ohio State’s quarterback-- the combination of missing players, the perfect defensive scheme, and poor play from Fields himself. It’s more than likely that this was the worst game Fields will play in college.

The fact that his team pulled a win out is even more inspiring when considering Fields’ performance on Saturday. Ohio State's QB was bad against Northwestern. Don’t expect that to happen again. Grade: D-

Running Backs

You know whose time it was against Northwestern. (AP)

Trey Sermon put together, without a doubt, the best performance of any Ohio State player this season. The senior Oklahoma transfer set an Ohio State single-game record with his 331 yards on the ground. He flew by Ezekiel Elliott’s Big Ten Championship record 220 rushing yards without hesitation. Sermon was simply spectacular against a stout Northwestern defense. He averaged 11.4 yards per carry, scored two touchdowns, and recorded six rushes of greater than 20 yards. He had 271 yards rushing in the second half alone. Only four of his 29 attempts on the ground ended up gaining less than five yards.

The numbers go on endlessly for Sermon, and his performance seemingly came out of nowhere. But his impact was so much more than the statistics. Trey Sermon basically functioned as the entire Ohio State offense for the majority of the second half.

The Buckeyes put up 318 second-half yards of offense. Sermon contributed 272 of those yards, or 85.5 percent of the team's output. He created plays when plays seemed non-existent. He gave Ohio State momentum when things seemed completely dried up. He kept this group alive. It was a magical performance. There’s just no other way to describe it.

Master Teague went down early and true freshman Miyan Williams entered the game and provided a first-down rush, but it’s hard to consider any of that when faced with the ludicrous game Sermon put together. Trey Sermon was in the zone on Saturday afternoon. “After he broke a couple out, even in the first half, I was like, ‘Oh, he’s about to go off,’” Ohio State center Josh Myers said. “I knew it was just a matter of time.”

Grade: A+

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

True freshman Julian Fleming was Ohio State's receiving leader on Saturday. (AP)

Considering Fields’ performance and the fact that this was a group without its most productive player, it’s hard to truly judge the output of the Ohio State receiving corps. For the first time this season, one of Olave or Garrett Wilson was not the Buckeyes’ leading receiver. That honor went to freshman Julian Fleming, who stepped up on Saturday afternoon en route to four receptions and 53 yards.

Still, when your leading receiver pulls in just four catches, it’s a fairly rough day for the group as a whole. Wilson caught four of his own passes for 49 yards, but couldn’t haul in a number of deep balls to the outside and was Northwestern’s primary focus throughout this game.

Someone else had to step up, but no one really did. Fields’ four other completions were to Sermon and Teague for a grand total of 12 yards. As one might expect, a unit without its best player isn't usually effective. The overall grade of this group still avoids failure territory, though, because of the tight ends.

It was yet another game with no targets for the unit, but it was also a game where Ryan Day went out of his way to credit the group as a whole, saying the work they did blocking for Sermon was critical. Ohio State's tight ends are about as experienced and steady as any unit in the country.

The numbers don’t exactly light up the box score, but there was certainly some good to take away from the performance of the Ohio State wide receivers and tight ends as a whole. Please come home for Christmas, Mr. Olave. Grade: C



Offensive Line

Once again, the Ohio State offensive line had its clear ups and downs. It allowed Northwestern’s pressure to bother Fields all game long and made far too many mistakes in pass protection for this to be considered an ideal Saturday, but at the same time, it completely paved the way for Sermon’s game-defining performance. After a few weeks without the core of the line, the original band was back together just in time for the title game. Most of that was for the better; Myers and 2020 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year Wyatt Davis were stellar in this game.

Harry Miller was not. The sophomore has struggled mightily this season, providing plenty of holding penalties and broken plays without much positive impact. This unit remains a work in progress. It needed more time to gel than it received this season. Hopefully, one game against tough competition with everyone back together is just what the doctor ordered. Either way, it was a large part of Sermon’s historic day and at the very least deserves to be recognized as such. Grade: B-



Overall

The Ohio State offense did what it took to win. (AP)