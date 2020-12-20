BuckeyeGrove - Northwestern Report Card: Defense

No. 4 Ohio State won its fourth-consecutive Big Ten Championship on Saturday against No. 14 Northwestern, and it came from important contributions from its defense. The Buckeyes defense was fairly dominant last time out against Michigan State, but saw a jump in competition against a creative Wildcats offense. Ohio State allowed just 10 points across 329 total yards. Justin Hilliard was among the defensive standouts, recording a team-high nine tackles in addition to an interception and fumble recovery. We take a look at each unit of the Buckeyes defense and compare them to that of all of college football, with a C grade representing average.

Defensive line

Tommy Togiai recorded three tackles as the Buckeyes defensive line made 2.5 sacks on Saturday. (Scott Stuart)

Northwestern lined up in Wildcat formation a number of times on Saturday, and it initially presented a challenge for the Buckeyes defense. Jonathon Cooper, Haskell Garrett, Cormontae Hamilton, Zach Harrison, Antwuan Jackson, Noah Potter, Tyreke Smith, Tommy Togiai and Taron Vincent saw time during Saturday's title game, and were tasked with stopping Northwestern's run game that was coming off one of its most-productive rushing contests in a 411-yard performance against Illinois. Cooper pressured quarterback Peyton Ramsey on the first offensive play and Togiai wrapped up running back Cam Porter to force Northwestern into a third and long. Cooper finished fourth on the team in tackles with six, and also had two quarterback hits and a sack while Togiai had three tackles. Garrett contributed on a big stop during a Northwestern third down in mid-fourth quarter for a loss of four yards, and allowed the Buckeyes to drive for another touchdown during the possession on the following punt. The senior defensive lineman had five tackles, including two for loss, and a sack. Vincent was the other Buckeye credited with 0.5 sack. Smith was flagged with a 15-yard penalty for roughing the passer with 6:52 in the third quarter. He’s played aggressive this season in applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks. On the next play, Cooper was flagged for a horse collar tackle that cost the Buckeyes another 15 yards. Northwestern had 17 runs of 3 or more yards, including a 34-yard quarterback run by Ramsey in mid-first quarter and runs of 16, 13 and 11 yards. The Wildcats ran for 105 yards and didn't eclipse more than 47 in a quarter. “What they gave us in that Wildcat formation was something we knew they were going to run," Justin Hilliard said. "We know that as Ohio State, we’re going to get different looks that they haven’t shown.” Grade: A-

Linebackers

Justin Hilliard recorded a season-high nine tackles alongside his second-career interception on Saturday. (Scott Stuart)

Linebackers coach Al Washington wasn’t present in Indianapolis on Saturday, but the veteran leadership of his unit stood firm. Senior Baron Browning, who started all five of the Buckeyes’ games, was listed as unavailable in the pregame status report. Ohio State did get Tuf Borland back in the linebacker unit. Browning, Borland, Dallas Gant, Justin Hilliard, Teradja Mitchell, K'Vaughan Pope, Cody Simon, Cade Stover and Pete Werner saw action in Saturday's championship game. On third and eight and approaching the end zone, Wildcats quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw to his left toward receiver John Raine, and Hilliard pressed tremendous coverage, hauling in an end-zone interception of the Buckeyes’ own. After Fields’ second interception on the ensuing drive, Hilliard made a one-yard tackle for loss. He picked up on a Wildcat formation with 6:15 left in the third for a nine-yard loss. Hilliard capped his big game with a fumble recovery, and it was forced by fellow linebacker Pete Werner. Borland arrived on third and long early in the third quarter to wrap up Ramsey and force Northwestern to punt. The Wildcats threw over 10 plays for between three and nine yards. "Our coaches put us in the best positions to make plays," Hilliard said. "I felt like I was extremely ready, ready for him to run that fade. I was glad I was able to make that play." Grade: A

Secondary

Marcus Hooker was listed as a game-time decision in the pregame status report, and Ronnie Hickman and Bryson Shaw were unavailable, leaving the safety position low on depth. Josh Proctor earned most of the playing time at the deep position. Among others, Sevyn Banks, Lejond Cavazos, Tyreke Johnson, Lathan Ransom, Shaun Wade, Ryan Watts and Marcus Williamson formed the Ohio State secondary. Banks made a tackle for loss on second and 26 in the first quarter to set up third and long. He did allow a 12-yard completion to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman on third and nine on the first Wildcats possession of the second half. Northwestern was held to 224 passing yards, and had just one receiver with over 35 yards. Williamson led Buckeyes defensive backs with seven tackles and Banks broke up yet another pass with less than four minutes to go in the game’s final quarter to add to his team-lading five. Proctor nearly had an interception with 2:33 left in the second quarter when Cooper and Smith pressured Ramsey, but instead Northwestern punted on the ensuing play. He redeemed himself by snagging his second-career interception when Ramsey threw toward the left sideline with 2:10 left in the third quarter. Williamson missed a tackle on Raine’s 20-yard catch in mid-third quarter. Wade stepped up and made a crucial tackle as the game neared three minutes left, wrapping up wide receiver Kyric McGowan after he converted a fourth down. Ransom provided tight coverage in his time as safety, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down as the game dwindled down into its final minutes, giving the Buckeyes possession as the game ended. Northwestern converted two first downs early in the fourth quarter with several curl routes, and was held to 11 first downs total. The Wildcats' passing game wasn't a threat and was limited by the Buckeyes secondary. "The whole attitude on the sideline was mostly trying to figure out what adjustments we needed to make," Hilliard said. "Coach (Kerry) Coombs told us exactly what we needed to fix and we were confident about it. Grade: A

Overall

On Saturday, the Buckeyes defense allowed their fewest points and third-fewest total yards of the 2020 season. (Scott Stuart)