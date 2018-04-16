A different sport but a familiar last name, that is what the Buckeyes have landed with the commitment of Noah Potter, the younger brother of Ohio State basketball player Micah Potter.

Noah made his pledge on the heels of the Ohio State spring game on Monday night and his commitment gives Urban Meyer a talented defensive line product in the class of 2019.

The 6-foot-5, 247-pounder is rated as a four-star by Rivals.com and is an important in-state recruit for the Buckeyes out of Mentor (Ohio).

Potter had two-dozen offers before selecting the Buckeyes. His offers not only covered the Big Ten and MAC but also included schools like Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Oregon to show that Potter truly was a national recruit.

Ohio State fans are hopeful that the Buckeyes will be able to land another in-state defensive lineman with Zach Harrison out of nearby Lewis Center (Ohio).

Potter visited the Buckeyes on an unofficial visit for the weekend and has not been a stranger with his older brother as a member of Chris Holtmann's basketball team. The Buckeyes put together a strong recruiting weekend for the spring game and the Buckeyes could be on the verge of more commitments in the class of 2019.

Keep it locked in here at BuckeyeGrove.com for more on what Potter's commitment means for the Buckeyes and much more.