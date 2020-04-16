COLUMBUS, Ohio - Live sports have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, but recruiting never stops in college football.

Ryan Day and his staff along with most other programs have taken to Zoom and FaceTime to keep communication going between them and their recruits, but the challenge comes with not being allowed to host recruits on campus.

The NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period in March that was later extended to at least May 31, with the door left open for later extensions if necessary.

This decree officially limited in-person recruiting visits, and the NCAA took further steps to advise schools to suspend all campus visits from prospects.

This means that until at least May 31, and potentially beyond, schools will be unable to see recruits in-person, and this could have a potential impact on the early signing period.

Some recruits may not feel comfortable committing during the early signing period in December if they haven't had proper chances to visit their schools yet, but even with those challenges, Day doesn't think it needs to change for this year.

"No, I don't see an issue with the early signing date because if people don't feel comfortable signing at that point then they should still have all the way to February," Day said.

It may limit the possibility of recruits enrolling early and getting on campus like the record 14 members of Ohio State's 2020 class did, but Day doesn't view this as enough of a deterrent to move the early signing period.

"They still have an option, so I don't know why we would change the early signing day. I mean, it's their choice," Day said. "If they feel great about it, then they sign at that moment. If they don't, then they just sign in February. So we've given them two options and I'm in favor of just keeping it the way it is."