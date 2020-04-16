No need for delayed early signing period according to Ryan Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Live sports have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, but recruiting never stops in college football.
Ryan Day and his staff along with most other programs have taken to Zoom and FaceTime to keep communication going between them and their recruits, but the challenge comes with not being allowed to host recruits on campus.
The NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period in March that was later extended to at least May 31, with the door left open for later extensions if necessary.
This decree officially limited in-person recruiting visits, and the NCAA took further steps to advise schools to suspend all campus visits from prospects.
This means that until at least May 31, and potentially beyond, schools will be unable to see recruits in-person, and this could have a potential impact on the early signing period.
Some recruits may not feel comfortable committing during the early signing period in December if they haven't had proper chances to visit their schools yet, but even with those challenges, Day doesn't think it needs to change for this year.
"No, I don't see an issue with the early signing date because if people don't feel comfortable signing at that point then they should still have all the way to February," Day said.
It may limit the possibility of recruits enrolling early and getting on campus like the record 14 members of Ohio State's 2020 class did, but Day doesn't view this as enough of a deterrent to move the early signing period.
"They still have an option, so I don't know why we would change the early signing day. I mean, it's their choice," Day said. "If they feel great about it, then they sign at that moment. If they don't, then they just sign in February. So we've given them two options and I'm in favor of just keeping it the way it is."
Even though Day doesn't agree with pushing back the early signing period, he acknowledged that there will be an impact from the shortened recruiting calendar.
Recruits, especially local ones who would be able to take multiple unofficial visits, will be unable to connect in-person with Day and the staff like usual.
It will put a strain on recruits who would normally take visits over the summer and sign during the early signing period, but Day says it will be okay as long as everyone is playing by the same rules.
"It's gonna set us back a little bit," Day said. "As long as it's the same for everybody, then I think we'll all be okay coming out of this thing. Certainly for the families, they won't be able to take several visits to a school, though some of them were probably only going to be able to get to a school and do once, or sometimes twice a year in the recruiting process which is something new."
The NCAA has left the door open for extending the dead period, but things can change quickly in regards to a further delay or in-person recruiting being opened back up.
For Ohio State, even if its months before they can visit recruits at home or host them on campus, they'll rely on the past relationships that have been formed to convince them over FaceTime or Zoom that Ohio State is the right place for them.
"Again, I think that we'll be in a very different place a month from now, or two months from now," Day said. "Recruiting is so sped up. A lot of these guys, they've been on our campus already, and they got a great feel for who we are. So again, as long as it's the same for all teams, I don't think it's going to have much of an impact, other than maybe they aren't going to get as many times on campus."