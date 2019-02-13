COLUMBUS, Ohio -- By now Buckeye fans know the narrative: coaches Greg Mattison and Al Washington, hired as defensive assistants by new head coach Ryan Day, were selected directly from coach Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan.

In rivalries that bring the intensity and tradition of Ohio State-Michigan, there's a tendency to believe any move from one side involving the other is a direct shot at the enemy. Day took time during a press conference on Feb 6 to state that isn't the case here.

"When this [coaching search] started, I vetted and looked at just about all the way across the country and back, looking to find what the right mix for what we have," Day said. "I got a lot of respect for the rivalry. That had nothing to do with anything other than trying to find the best guys."