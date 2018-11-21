COLUMBUS, Ohio-- As if this rivalry didn't already brew enough hatred.

Ahead of a top ten showdown between No. 10 Ohio State and arch nemesis No. 4 Michigan, senior Wolverine running back Karan Higdon, after prompting from a reporter, guaranteed the team's first series win since 2011.

Ohio State's defense struggled against Maryland redshirt freshman running back Anthony McFarland, Purdue senior running back D.J. Knox and Minnesota redshirt freshman running back Mohamed Ibrahim in the very recent past.

Higdon has more yards this season than all three of those guys.

"You can guarantee what you want, but at the end of the day you still have to strap it up and come play. Our guys, we don't pay any mind to that," senior receiver Parris Campbell said. "We’re going to prepare the right way. Saturday at noon, kickoff, we’re going to see.”