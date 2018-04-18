COLUMBUS, Ohio – Every offseason there always seems to be one question that is asked more than all the rest and this offseason the question is as obvious as it has ever been. Who will be the next starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes?

The need for a new starter did not sneak up on the Buckeyes, J.T. Barrett had five years of eligibility and everyone knew that his time was coming to an end. That meant one of three talented quarterbacks would have to rise up during the spring and take that vacant spot.

Nobody has, and if someone has, the coaches sure are not talking about it with the media and the public.

"No new news. You saw how they played," offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said. "I know Coach (Ryan) Day and Coach (Urban) Meyer are gathering information. They’re having their meetings. I know Coach is meeting with every kid this week. Everybody is actually going out recruiting tomorrow. It’s the first day we’re hitting the road. It hasn’t as a group been physically discussed. They’ve all had good springs. You saw them. We’ll see how they move forward."

Dwayne Haskins, Joe Burrow and Tate Martell each bring different traits to the table, but all have been winners during their careers, something that made them attractive to the Ohio State coaching staff in the world of recruiting and now the Buckeyes have an enviable but no less difficult decision to make, who will be under center to start the season opener against Oregon State?

"Everybody got better during spring and that was the full focus," quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Ryan Day said on Wednesday. "We’ve got a great room and that’s something to be proud of."