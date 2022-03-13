No. 7 Ohio State to face No. 10 Loyola Chicago in NCAA Tournament

Ohio State's season is in a steep collapse. But the Buckeyes are still going dancing.

Despite losing four of their last five games, and despite leaving the Big Ten tournament without a win for the first time since 2018, the Buckeyes (19-11, 12-8 Big Ten) will be a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State is off to Pittsburgh to take on No. 10 Loyola Chicago in the first round on Friday with the winner to face either No. 2 Villanova or No. 15 Delaware on Sunday.

Since taking over the program in 2017-18, head coach Chris Holtmann has led the Buckeyes to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances, winning only two of their five games with the 2020 Tournament canceled due to COVID-19.

Heading into the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Ohio State will be looking to change its narrative.

Coming into the 2021 tournament as a No. 2 seed, the Buckeyes were stunned in the first round by No. 15 Oral Roberts, losing 75-72 in overtime in West Lafayette, Indiana.