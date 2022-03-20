No. 7 Ohio State loses Kyle Young, falls short to No. 2 Villanova

PITTSBURGH — Against Villanova, all it takes is one thing that doesn’t go according to plan, something Ohio State knew well, game planning for its first Sweet 16 berth since 2013.

But after suffering two concussions in the span of a calendar year, Kyle Young was the center of attention again midway through the second half.

After a made jumper by Malaki Branham, the redshirt senior forward suffered a familiar blow: an elbow to the head by Connor Gillespie.

He sunk down, lowering his head into his hands. Head coach Chris Holtmann knelt beside him, consoling the player who has been by his side for each of his five seasons with Ohio State. Young got up, walked off the floor and to the end of the bench.

The Buckeyes continued to play. After a turnover by Villanova guard Justin Moore, after a missed jumper by E.J. Liddell, Holtmann continued to look to the end of his bench, needing his spark plug, needing that player who could ignite a rally just by his presence.

Young was then escorted to the locker room with less than eight minutes to go and did not return.

Ohio State did all it could, sparking a 16-9 rally that cut its deficit to five with less than four minutes to go. But it wasn’t enough, falling to Villanova, 71-61, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats advance to the Sweet 16 to face No. 11 Michigan Thursday in San Antonio.

Here are a few takeaways from Sunday afternoon’s loss.