BuckeyeGrove - No. 7 Ohio State ekes out 89-85 win on road against No. 8 Iowa

He might have been cold early, but Ohio State junior forward Justin Ahrens didn’t miss much late. After missing his first four 3s on the night, Ahrens hit three straight in a two-minute stretch in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, giving the No. 7 Buckeyes (15-4, 9-4 Big Ten) some much-needed breathing room to put away No. 8 Iowa (13-5, 7-4) 89-85 on the road Thursday. “Give [Ahrens] credit. He came in hunting, he came in really confident,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “He came in hunting shots, and (assistant coach) Ryan Pedon put him in great positions a couple times with a couple of his calls from the bench. Fantastic positions with a couple of those 3s.” Even with that effort from Ahrens, who finished with nine points, Iowa trailed just three points with in the waning moments. However, Ohio State junior guard Duane Washington iced the game on the free throw line with 17.5 seconds remaining to close out the win.

It's time to start talking about the Bucks. ⌛️@OhioStateHoops just owned the second half in Iowa City.



📍 @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/oiEvGuSJvT — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) February 5, 2021

Ahrens drilled back-to-back shots from deep to put Ohio State ahead 82-78 with 3:55 to play, and a minute later he did it again, extending the Buckeye lead to seven points with 2:39 left on the clock. The Hawkeyes led at halftime, but a one-dribble jump-hook from Kyle Young gave Ohio State its first lead of the second half around the midway mark, coming just a few minutes after the Buckeyes went down by a double-digit margin. The Buckeyes kept the game within a possession or two despite a shooting slump to begin the second half, but back to back 3s from junior guard Joe Wieskamp and redshirt senior center Luka Garza extended the Hawkeye lead to 61-50 at the 14:29 mark. The Ohio State counter came right away though, with Washington hitting back to back 3-pointers as part of a 7-0 run to put the Buckeyes right back within striking distance. “Our guys played with great poise, particularly when we were down, and I think probably for that I'm most proud," Holtmann said. Three Hawkeyes got into double-digit scoring in a high-octane first half, with Garza, sophomore forward Jack Nunge and senior guard Jordan Bohannon each logging 11 points, and Ohio State forward Justice Sueing leading all Buckeyes with 10. Garza finished with 16 points on the night, but just five in the second half, and the nation’s leading scorer missed his final five shots.

Bucks are hot 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Ksa5lym6JK — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 5, 2021