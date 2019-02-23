ANN ARBOR, Mich.-- The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-8-5, 13-6-3-2 Big Ten) beat the Michigan Wolverines (13-12-7, 9-9-4-2 Big Ten) in a second overtime by the score of 4-3 in game two of the two-game weekend series in Ann Arbor, Michigan at Yost Ice Arena, with the Buckeyes snapping a three-game losing streak and splitting the season series against the Wolverines at two apiece.

Ohio State clinched its first Big Ten regular-season title and its first regular season title since the inaugural season of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association in the 1971-72 season, all while earning the Buckeyes a number one seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament and a bye to the semifinal.

Ohio State captain and senior forward Mason Jobst potted the overtime game-winning goal for the Buckeyes as another key contributor for the Buckeyes in this game was junior forward and Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Carson Meyer who had two points on the night. Michigan freshman defenseman Nick Blankenburg had a team-high two-point effort for the Wolverines in the overtime defeat.

Although the stats won't reflect kindly on the goaltenders, both Ohio State sophomore goaltender Tommy Nappier and Michigan freshman goaltender Strauss Mann were terrific in a dogfight of a game. Nappier had 28 saves on 31 shots in the victory, while Mann made 25 saves on 28 shots in the defeat on Senior Night for the Wolverines.

The opening frame started with a lethargic first ten minutes from the Buckeyes as the Wolverines were swirling around Nappier with a 6-0 shot advantage until the Buckeyes finally got their first shot on Mann just inside seven minutes into the first period.

At 12:28 into the first period, Michigan senior forward Brendan Warren was called for a 5-minute kneeing major on senior defenseman Sasha Larocque that gave the Buckeyes their first power play of the night and a lengthy one at that.

On the ensuing power play and 11:44 into the first period, senior forward Freddy Gerard possessed the puck along the left side half wall and feathered a pass to open Meyer in the slot who ripped a quick release off the post and in past Mann for a 1-0 Buckeye lead.

Just 4:03 later, the Wolverines converted off the rush with a great feed from junior forward Will Lockwood to Blankenburg for his second career goal sliding through the legs off a helpless Nappier to put the score at a 1-1 tie.

The Wolverines carried much of the play in the first period and that showed with an advantage in the shot total 11-6.

With 16:35 left into the second period, Ohio State senior forward Brendon Kearney used Michigan senior defenseman Nicholas Boka as a screen wiring a wicked wrist past the outstretched glove hand of Mann that put the score at 2-1.

Just over five minutes later, the Buckeyes got another chance on the power play and capitalized when Ohio State senior forward John Wiitala finished off a great passing sequence by Meyer and junior defenseman Matt Miller with a redirection through the legs of Mann for a two-goal Buckeye lead.

However, the Wolverines got a power play of the own moments later and cashed in when junior forward Nick Pastujov through a pass across the crease to a waiting senior defenseman and captain Joseph Cecconi who threw the puck into a wide-open net to cut the deficit to a 3-2 score.

The Buckeyes continued to get in penalty trouble as sophomore forward Eugene Fadyeyev drilled Blankenburg from behind and into the boards on the forecheck earning a 5-minute major penalty for checking from behind and an ejection for a game misconduct that put the Wolverines on a long man advantage with aspirations to tie the game.

It was a better period for the Buckeyes in overall play and special teams, but still come up short in the shot depart with the Wolverines having a 20-14 edge through two periods with 2:23 to kill off for the Buckeye penalty kill.

After the Buckeyes erased the major penalty, with 10:25 left in the third period and after a great stop on Michigan freshman forward Nolan Moyle off the rush by Nappier, Moyle gathered the puck behind the net and threw it off of Ohio State redshirt junior defenseman Wyatt Ege and into the back of the net to tie the game at 3 goals apiece.

After the tying goal from Michigan, 60 minutes deemed insufficient as the Buckeyes and Wolverines will play extra time, as the shot total ended with a Michigan advantage at 29-23 through three periods of play.

After a scoreless five-minute 5-on-5 period, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines each pick up a point in the Big Ten Standings with the Buckeyes capturing their first regular season title in 47 years. With that out of the way, the Buckeyes will play another five-minute overtime, but with a 3-on-3 period to finish the game.

After penalties were accessed to both teams early in 3-on-3 action and with 2:53 left in the second overtime, Ohio State junior forward Ronnie Hein found Jobst coming out of the box and sprung him on a breakaway and Jobst beat Mann blocker side to give the Buckeyes the extra point in the standings and a win.

The Buckeyes will look to finish strong and the conclude the regular season and the season series against the Michigan State Spartans (11-16-5, 7-11-4-2 Big Ten) at the Schottenstein Center with the puck dropping at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in game one and 5 p.m. on Saturday in game two.