COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes were coming off a big, emotional blowout win against North Carolina and playing in front of a sparse crowd for a noon tip-off due to the influx of Ohio State fans descending upon Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game.

Sound ripe for an upset? Maybe so, but head coach Chris Holtmann and Kaleb Wesson had something to say about that in the Buckeyes' 106-74 blowout win over the Nittany Lions, a team who has given the Buckeyes trouble in the past.

Kaleb Wesson got off to a hot start, scoring Ohio State's first five points and hitting three of his four shots including one from beyond the arc.

After Wesson and a basket from Kyle Young got Ohio State off to an early lead, the Buckeyes missed four of their next six shots and turned the ball over twice, but Penn State was unable to capitalize during Ohio State's shooting struggles, only hitting on two of their 10 shots during the same time frame.

Ohio State's shooting improved as the half progressed, finishing the first 20 minutes shooting 58.3 percent from the field, but rebounding and getting to the free throw line helped the Buckeyes maintain their lead which reached as many as 15 points in the first half.

Ohio State made it to the line nine times and connected on 16 of their 19 free throw attempts in the first half while overcoming Penn State in boards 20-8, four of which were offensive.

Penn State attempted to keep things close, even cutting the lead to nine with 1:53 remaining in the first half, but Ohio State kept making their money at the free throw line to take a 46-35 lead into the half.