No. 6 Ohio State avoids hangover and crushes Penn State 106-74
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes were coming off a big, emotional blowout win against North Carolina and playing in front of a sparse crowd for a noon tip-off due to the influx of Ohio State fans descending upon Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game.
Sound ripe for an upset? Maybe so, but head coach Chris Holtmann and Kaleb Wesson had something to say about that in the Buckeyes' 106-74 blowout win over the Nittany Lions, a team who has given the Buckeyes trouble in the past.
Kaleb Wesson got off to a hot start, scoring Ohio State's first five points and hitting three of his four shots including one from beyond the arc.
After Wesson and a basket from Kyle Young got Ohio State off to an early lead, the Buckeyes missed four of their next six shots and turned the ball over twice, but Penn State was unable to capitalize during Ohio State's shooting struggles, only hitting on two of their 10 shots during the same time frame.
Ohio State's shooting improved as the half progressed, finishing the first 20 minutes shooting 58.3 percent from the field, but rebounding and getting to the free throw line helped the Buckeyes maintain their lead which reached as many as 15 points in the first half.
Ohio State made it to the line nine times and connected on 16 of their 19 free throw attempts in the first half while overcoming Penn State in boards 20-8, four of which were offensive.
Penn State attempted to keep things close, even cutting the lead to nine with 1:53 remaining in the first half, but Ohio State kept making their money at the free throw line to take a 46-35 lead into the half.
Coming out of the half, Kaleb Wesson threw down a dunk on Ohio State's first possession and was called for a technical foul, and the ensuing free throws from the Nittany Lions helped set the stage for a comeback attempt.
Penn State connected on the technical free throw and hit both free throw shots after a foul on their next possession. Then, after a turnover by Kaleb Wesson, the Nittany Lions were able to take advantage of some offensive rebounds and a successful 3-pointer, their sixth of the game, to cut the lead to just eight.
However, after Penn State was able to cut the lead, it was all Ohio State for the remainder of the way.
Duane Washington Jr. hit from 3-point range on his next three shots and the Buckeyes connected on four of their next six free throws to extend the lead to 14 points with 10:36 remaining in the game. Washington finished with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and was 4-of-6 on 3-point attempts.
Kaleb Wesson added to his impressive afternoon with three 3-pointers in the second half, finishing with a career-high four made 3-pointers and shooting 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.
After Penn State cut the lead to eight with 14:53 remaining in the game, the Buckeyes finished the game on a 50-26 run to finish with 106 points, the most since Ohio State dropped 107 on Purdue-Fort Wayne last season. This was the first time since Jan. 10, 1991 against Northwestern that the Buckeyes were able to drop over 100 points in conference play.1/10/91 vs. Northwestern
Overall, the Buckeyes finished the game 31-of-54 from the field and hit 53.8 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. They limited the Nittany Lions to just 42.4 percent shooting from the field and 10-of-29 from 3-point range.
Kaleb Wesson led all scorers with 28 points, the second most in his career, and added 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Luther Muhammad also added 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
Ohio State will return to the court on Sunday, Dec. 15 when they go on the road to face Minnesota. The game will tip-off at 6:30 pm and can be viewed on BTN.