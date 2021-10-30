No. 5 Ohio State survives No. 20 Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State beat Penn State. It happened.

The Buckeyes' win streak continued Saturday night, beating the Nittany Lions at home, 33-24.

But just like its game against Oregon a month-and-a-half ago, Ohio State was not able to respond when all eyes were on Columbus, seeing the same problems of the first three weeks come back to the surface, problems that will continue to surface as the Buckeyes go through their second-half schedule.

In Ohio State's final game before the College Football Playoff committee starts to share its opinion with the world, this was not the impression the Buckeyes wanted to leave on a national stage.

It showed it still has work to do.