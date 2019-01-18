COLUMBUS, Ohio-- The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5-4, 6-3-3-2 Big Ten) will travel to University Park, Pennsylvania, to the face the deadly offense of the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (13-7-2, 5-6-1-1 Big Ten) for a weekend series in Pegula Ice Arena after a split series with arch rival Michigan this past weekend.

The Nittany Lions promise a lot of rubber towards the opponent's net with an offense that has averaged 4.86 goals per game for 107 goals in 22 games this season, which is 20 more goals than the second-best offensive output of 87 goals held by Minnesota State, who have played two more games on their schedule.

Penn State also has the nation's top spot in shots on goal with a mind-boggling 881shots in those 22 games, which average out just over 40 shots a game. The Nittany Lions also have the fourth-best shooting percentage in the country at 12.1 percent, meaning that they more often than not, capitalize on their opportunities around the net.

Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik, who has preached a five-man connected defensive structure since he arrived on campus nine years ago, said that discipline and focus in all three zones is key when limiting Penn State's transition speed and shot selection.

"Obviously, you got to respect their program and we certainly do that," Rohlik said. "With the way they play, it's structure. You got to stay disciplined in what we're doing, we got to be five-man connected defensively. We can't leave our goalies out to dry. I think if you stick within your structure, and we've proven that in the past if we do those things, that gives us the best rate of success and that's what we have to try to do against a really good hockey team."

Penn State's offensive aspect doesn't come by a surprise to Ohio State or any other team in the Big Ten, because the Nittany Lions have had the same offensive flair within their program for years now and this years' team is as dynamic as the country has seen in recent years.

The Buckeyes faced the Nittany Lions earlier in the season in late November and split the series at home, but Ohio State junior forward Tanner Laczynski said that the familiarity with facing this Penn State team four times every year in the regular season gives the Buckeyes confidence in stopping their offense.

“I think they’ve played the same the last couple of years,” Laczynski said. “They like to get a lot of pucks at the net. They’re a very offensive-minded team.”

The Nittany Lions have a bevy of weapons at their disposal on offense starting with sophomore forwards Evan Barratt and Alex Limoges who each have 30 points on the year, tying them for second-best in the NCAA in points only behind Michigan State's Taro Hirose, who has 24 assists and 35 points in just 22 games.

Ohio State senior defenseman Tommy Parran said that even when recognizing that they have a deep group of talented forwards that can create offense from anywhere, he still believes that if he and his teammates stick to and trust the defensive scheme that Rohlik and his coaching staff put together, then success is sure to follow.

“I think it’s just staying true to our training and what we practice every day,” Parran said. “They are pretty prolific in terms of their goal-scoring and their abilities and they’ve got some great forwards. We definitely know what we’re handling but it’s good to be cognitive of what they’re bringing.”

For whatever reason, the Buckeyes have had trouble in Friday games this season, while bouncing back and dominating the following games for series splits throughout the season.

Ohio State redshirt senior goaltender Sean Romeo usually gets the Friday games, while sophomore goaltender Tommy Nappier handles mop-up duty on Saturday nights.

The team has had a history this year of struggling in weekend openers this year with Romeo between the pipes going 5-4-2 with an even goal differential of 32, then with Nappier in the crease on Saturdays, the Buckeyes have a resounding 8-1-2 record, outscoring opponents by a 35-16 margin in those games.

Rohlik said that the letdown on Fridays has sparked a sense of desperation on Saturdays and it speaks to the resiliency of the team when its back is against the wall, but Rohlik would rather his team have that mentality going into the first game on Friday and get in the position of a series sweep on the road.

“Desperation,” Rohlik said. “When you’re desperate and get beat or don’t play as well on Friday, you usually are going to get a better hockey team on Saturday. We talked about it this week already. We’ve got to play desperate on Friday.”

The Buckeyes will match up against the Nittany Lions at 7 p.m. on Friday, then reconvene to finish out the weekend series at 3 p.m. on Saturday.