BuckeyeGrove - No. 4 Ohio State loses second-straight in 71-67 stunner to Spartans

The Buckeyes were without senior forward Kyle Young , who was out with a concussion suffered late against No. 3 Michigan.

"I'm not going to talk specifically about the officiating," Holtmann said. "Give them credit, they played more physical, with more force. It's my fault on the technicals."

The Buckeyes were whistled for 21 fouls versus Michigan State's 10. Head coach Chris Holtmann was ejected upon receiving his second technical foul in the final minute of the game.

Ohio State went the final 4:46 without a field goal, missing all eight attempts. Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell led the Buckeyes with 18 points, including 13 in the second half. Henry and junior forward Gabe Brown scored 18 and 11 points, respectively, to lead Michigan State.

Upon coming back from a 9-0 run, Michigan State tied the game three times before taking the lead with 2:32 to go. A jumper from junior forward Aaron Henry extended the Spartans lead to three, and the Buckeyes could only get within one thereafter.

"Michigan State's playing really good right now; they're a completely-different team than what they were a month ago," redshirt-senior guard C.J. Walker said. "They played a lot tougher than us toward the end of the game, made some very tough shots at the end, and they were the more aggressive team down that stretch."

No. 4 Ohio State (18-6, 12-6 Big Ten) lost to Michigan State (13-9, 7-9 Big Ten) on Thursday night by a score of 71-67 after losing a game-high nine-point lead.

Liddell won the opening tipoff, but Michigan State sophomore forward Julius Marble opened the scoring with a jumper on the Spartans’ first possession.

Junior forward Duane Washington Jr. scored seven of the first nine Buckeyes points in the opening three minutes. He'd finish with 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting.

The Spartans got out to an 11-9 start fueled by a 6-0 run, and Henry played a big part in it. Henry made two fast-break scores as he also scored seven of Michigan State’s opening points; he added four rebounds and three blocks.

Freshman forward Zed Key connected for his first four points down low, and Walker hit a 3-pointer to give the Buckeyes their second lead of the game with 11:58 left in the first half. Key finished with eight points on 4-for-4 shooting in addition to four rebounds.

The Spartans kept up with the Buckeyes in the first half, tying the game at 24 after Brown scored five-straight points.

The teams locked at 27 before Walker and redshirt-junior forward Justice Sueing combined to score seven of the next 11 Buckeyes points. Washington was called for a shot clock violation with 2:28 to go, but replay showed he may have connected on a deep 3-point attempt from the top of the key. Officials waved off the shot.

"The explanation was that it was close," Holtmann said. "Would have been an important three points."

Ohio State shot 56% from the field in the opening half and entered the break with a 38-33 lead, while Michigan State shot 46% and finished on a 3:06 scoring drought.

Michigan State opened the second half scoring seven of the first nine points. Senior guard Joshua Langford made two free throws to tie the game at 40 after Holtmann was given a technical foul with 16:45 to go.

"He's just passionate, he wants to win a game," Walker said. "That's what he stands for, winning. His emotions got into it and he showed his passion. That's what happens when you're competitive. Happens to players, happens to coaches as well."

The Buckeyes then went on a 9-0 run keyed by two layups from Walker. The Spartans came out of the break having made just one shot in the opening 7:19 of the second half.

Two buckets from Henry paced a 10-4 Michigan State run in the middle of the second half to bring the Spartans within a two-point reach with 7:49 to go.

Key, Liddell, Sueing, Washington and Walker combined to make all but one of the Buckeyes' 23 field goals.

"We just didn't play with enough force offensively," Holtmann said. "We had trouble moving, cutting, driving with necessary force to play in a game like this."

Back-to-back makes from sophomore forward Joey Hauser and junior forward Marcus Bingham tied the game at 55 before Liddell laid in a score. Freshman guard A.J. Hoggard retied the game at 57 with two free throws, but another layup from Liddell - who scored eight-straight Ohio State points - kept the Buckeyes ahead.

Hasuer made a 3-pointer with 4:25 to go to make the score 61-60, but following two free throws from Walker, Michigan State went on a 6-0 run to take the lead.

All the Buckeyes could muster in the final four minutes were six free throws, including four from Liddell and two from Walker. Ohio State finished shooting 44% from the field and 29% from behind the arc.

Michigan State finished shooting 48% and went 19-of-25 from the free throw line.

"We got to learn from our mistakes," Walker said. "Going into March, we got two really good games coming up. We got to get better right now, we got to refocus, get better defensively. That's the big thing for us: getting better each and every day."

The Buckeyes will return home to finish the regular season beginning with No. 9 Iowa at 4 p.m. on Sunday.