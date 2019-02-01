COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Since Notre Dame left the Hockey East conference for the Big Ten conference to start the 2017-18 season, games that pin the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Fighting Irish have always promised close, tight and intense games that have not just Big Ten title implications, but National Championship implications.

The history between each team stretches all the way back to the days of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) but has recently taken a different turn with both teams being in the Big Ten conference.

Notre Dame won four of five meetings last year including the Big Ten Tournament Championship victory of the Buckeyes in overtime by a goal from junior forward Cameron Morrison on their way to the National Championship where they eventually lost to the team that knocked the Buckeyes out of the Frozen Four in Minnesota Duluth.

Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said that although the results of last year are fresh in their minds, the Buckeyes must stay focus and writing a new chapter in the rivalry this year and one that has a more favorable outcome.

"I think we remember that and I think our guys understand that," Rohlik said. "This is a different Notre Dame team, this is a different Buckeye team. We just got to focus on the task at hand for Friday night. Hopefully, we've learned from some things in the past. But again, we just got to focus on our habits and what we are doing to try to be the best we can for Friday."

Another chapter in this blooming rivalry will be written as the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (15-5-4, 8-3-3-2 Big Ten) will host the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-8-3, 7-6-2-2 Big Ten) at the Schottenstein Center Friday and Saturday for a weekend series to close out play between the teams this year, possibly until the Big Ten Tournament in March.

Rohlik said that he knows that each game against 14-year Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson, he expects a physical, hard-nosed game just like the split series the two teams had against each other at Compton Family Ice Arena in early November.

"I guess number one; it's Notre Dame and it's Jeff Jackson," Rohlik said. "They don't beat themselves, I think our guys understand that. I think it's a good little rivalry. I think our guys know we have to be at our best to beat them. Over the last few years, every time we play them, it seems like it's a one-goal game, very tight game and I don't expect anything different this weekend."

The Buckeyes are hitting their stride offensively scoring 14 goals in the past three games led by the efforts of Tanner Laczynski, Dakota Joshua and Mason Jobst. However, Ohio State will face a tough challenge in net from the Fighting Irish with junior goaltender Cale Morris.

Morris hasn't been as effective as his unbelievable sophomore season were he had a staggering 27-8-1 record with a .944 save percentage and a 1.94 goals-against average in 37 starts, but he is still showing to be one of the best goaltenders in the Big Ten with an 11-7-3 record with a .928 save percentage and a 2.32 goals-against average in 21 games.

Rohlik said with the play of Morris in the crease and Notre Dame's stout defensive structure around him, the Buckeyes will have to get plenty of pucks and bodies to come out on top in this weekend series.

"More opportunities, more chances, more traffic in front of him and those are keys, really," Rohlik said. "He is who he is. He's one of the best goalies out there, but we've beaten him and teams have beat him. That's our expectations going into the game; get more traffic, more pucks and have confidence.

After a tough start to the season for the Buckeyes with three losses in the first eight games after being named the No. 1 team in the country, the Buckeyes have rebounded with a 13-2-1 record in the last 16 games.

Rohlik said the tough start to the season for the Buckeyes has helped the current core and leaders of the Buckeyes into what it takes to be a consistently elite team in college hockey and that includes being at your best each and every night and this weekend series at a team like Notre Dame will be no different.

"I don't think we handled it great early," Rohlik said. "I think we were a little inconsistent up and down. I think we are learning to become a more consistent hockey team. People forget we lost six seniors, so there are some different personalities and a different team, but understanding that we go to be at our best every night. We got to practice the right way Monday through Thursday every week. There are no days off because if you are not at your best, you're going to get beat and that's really the name of the game in college hockey."