COLUMBUS, Ohio-- The Ohio State men's hockey team reached the Frozen Four for the first time in 20 years last year, but unfortunately lost to the eventual national champion Minnesota -Duluth Bulldogs as they avenged their championship loss to the Denver Pioneers the year prior.

With much of Ohio State's Frozen Four roster returning this year with Mason Jobst, Tanner Laczynski, Dakota Joshua and goaltender Sean Romeo along the addition of Miami-University transfer and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Carson Meyer, the Buckeyes earned the ranking of the top-ranked team in college hockey for the first few weeks of the season.

However, after the sweeping the opening-season series against Arizona State, the Buckeyes stumbled against Cale Makar's Massachusetts Minutemen in the first game of the series losing by the score of 6-3 in their home arena at the Schottenstein Center.

Even though Ohio State rebounded with a dominant 3-1 victory in the second game, the Buckeyes fell from top-ranked to fourth ranked and Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik knows that showing one key characteristic is most important in regaining that top spot in the early part of the season.

"Consistency, number one," Rohlik said. "I think we've played good in stretches and made quite a few mistakes in stretches. Maybe that's early season, but again, we've got some guys that have been around for a little while. That's really the number one thing is getting consistency throughout from start to finish."

A team can't play consistently and effectively without good, solid goaltending backstopping a team. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, they have two strong goaltenders fighting for the net in Romeo and sophomore goaltender Tommy Nappier.

This isn't a new situation for Rohlik and his Buckeyes as throughout the duration of last season, Romeo and Nappier shared the net on multiple occasions with the older and more experienced Romeo getting the majority of the starts.

However, Nappier remained steady in the net with his few starts that he had generating a 1.33 goals-against average and a .956 save percentage in six starts. In the early part of this season, it has been Nappier that has been outperforming Romeo with a undefeated 2-0 record with a 0.50 goals-against average and a .984 save percentage in his two victories.

This development has put Rohlik in a tough spot in naming a starting goaltender for the team's first game in the upcoming home-at-home series with No. 15 Bowling Green this weekend, but Rohlik said Nappier pushing Romeo is nothing but good for the team moving forward.



"That's a good problem," Rohlik said. "Right now, we haven't decided anything right now, but I like where we are at. I like all our goalies, they compete hard everyday. They put themselves in position to have success on the weekend and I think we'll just keep analyzing everything every day and make a decision come Friday."

Now, the Buckeyes take on a Falcons roster this weekend that features a lot of young, prolific scoring talent with two players in the top five in scoring across the nation with sophomore forwards Max Johnson and Brandon Kruse, each with nine points in five games played.

Bowling Green head coach Chris Bergeron is in his ninth season behind the Falcon's bench and seems poised to continue the upward trajectory of the program in the last five years with another 20-plus win season.

"They got a very good hockey team," Rohlik said. "It seems each week I'm saying the same thing, but proof is in the pudding so far for them. Bergeron does a great job. They play downhill, they've got some offensive weapons and the one thing they do is they go to the dirty areas."

In the battle of special teams, the Falcons possess one of the top power play units in the young season with a conversion rate of 30.8 percent, which sits at fifth-best in the nation.

The Buckeyes had the top-ranked penalty kill and power play for much of last year, and along with a new speedy, responsible forward like freshman Quinn Preston, the Buckeyes understand the importance of special teams throughout the course of a game and season.

"I think we just got to really focus on the little things in the special teams," Preston said. "Winning little battles, making sure we're getting entries on the power play and clearing pucks on the penalty kill. Just do what we do, we have a really good power play and penalty kill, so we just got to make sure we execute."

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will face the No. 15 Bowling Green Falcons in the Schottenstein Center Friday night at 7:00 p.m. before traveling to Slater Family Ice Arena in Bowling Green, Ohio for Game two that will also start at 7:00 p.m.