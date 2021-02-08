BuckeyeGrove - No. 4 Ohio State extends win streak to five, takes down Terrapins 73-65

No. 4 Ohio State extends win streak to five, takes down Terrapins 73-65
Ohio State kept it slow and steady in College Park, and behind production from two players in particular, the Buckeyes emerged victorious in their race against the Terrapins.
No. 4 Ohio State (16-4, 10-4 Big Ten) defeated Maryland (10-10, 4-9 Big Ten) by a score of 73-65 on Monday night.
Fresh off the heels of a top-10 victory at now-No. 15 Iowa, the Buckeyes looked to extend their winning streak to a quintuplet. Ohio State was also out for its first win in the XFINITY Center, having lost all four previous bouts inside the arena.
“We were well aware of the fact that we’d not won here before,” fourth-year head coach Chris Holtmann said. “Players win games, I thought our guys had a good focus and mindset about them.”
The Terrapins ran into trouble down low, albeit scoring 32 points in the paint during the contest, as Buckeyes senior forward Kyle Young played aggressively on both ends of the court. The Canton, Ohio, native added a steal in addition to a put-back dunk that helped seal the win in College Park.
Young scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed four rebounds. Along with junior forward Duane Washington Jr., he and Young accounted for 14 of the Buckeyes' 25 field goals.
“Let the game come to me, in the first place,” Young said. “Playing off others, let my teammates create. When you’re out there playing hard, letting the game come to you, good things will happen. That’s all I’m trying to do."
A career high for @kyle_young25 👏👏— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 9, 2021
He cleans it up and makes it 18 points on the night for @OhioStateHoops pic.twitter.com/cyyEGH4lWf
Terrapins senior forward Galin Smith won the opening tipoff, but redshirt-junior forward Justice Sueing forced a steal and junior forward Justin Ahrens hit a long 2-point field goal for the game’s first points.
Maryland jumped out to a 13-5 start in which the Buckeyes underwent a 2:46 scoring drought. Back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers from Washington and graduate forward Seth Towns broke the cold spell.
“We knew it was going to be a grind game, a tough game,” Washington said. “We just needed to have that one little push. We kept our head down, took it on the chin and kept trying to grind them down, take it possession-by-possession.”
The Buckeyes briefly held a 14-13 lead before Maryland made four buckets down low, each from a different scorer. Senior guard C.J. Walker hit a wide-open 3-pointer after which Ahrens was called for a technical, and Terrapins junior guard Eric Ayala hit one of his three free throws. Walker finished with 11 points and three assists, including a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
Washington capped a 14-1 scoring run for Ohio State with a jumper from the right corner, and the Buckeyes finished the first half with a 35-30 lead. They shot 46% in the opening frame.
Young was a force out of the break, scoring Ohio State's first four points and coming up with his second block of the game. The Terrapins shot 0-5 to begin the second half, and saw themselves against a 41-32 deficit with 15:56 remaining.
“We came out a little slow in the beginning, we needed to play with more toughness, aggressiveness,” Young said. “Once we started to do that, the game started to turn around a little bit. Even starting the second half, we came out with much more energy than we did in the beginning.”
Ahrens continued his hot night by following a steal with his third 3-pointer of the game. Washington followed suit with a steal of his own on the next possession, then laid in two points on the fast break. Ahrens totaled 11 points on 4-9 shooting, bringing down four rebounds as well.
Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell hit his first field goal of the game on a layup with 7:01 remaining. The Buckeyes' leading scorer contributed seven points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Maryland put together one final 6-0 scoring run behind a dunk from senior guard Darryl Morsell and two jumpers to put the score at 64-55 with 3:48 left.
Ohio State finished shooting 45% while Maryland made 40% of its shots. Terrapins junior guard Aaron Wiggins led his team with 17 points.
“Our guys are really bought in,” Washington said. “We’re just really locked in and trying to get better every single day. We’re doing a really good job working hard and staying with each other and trusting what we got going on here.”
The Buckeyes return to Columbus for a matchup with Archie Miller and the Indiana Hoosiers at noon on Saturday.