BuckeyeGrove - No. 4 Ohio State extends win streak to five, takes down Terrapins 73-65

Ohio State kept it slow and steady in College Park, and behind production from two players in particular, the Buckeyes emerged victorious in their race against the Terrapins.

No. 4 Ohio State (16-4, 10-4 Big Ten) defeated Maryland (10-10, 4-9 Big Ten) by a score of 73-65 on Monday night.

Fresh off the heels of a top-10 victory at now-No. 15 Iowa, the Buckeyes looked to extend their winning streak to a quintuplet. Ohio State was also out for its first win in the XFINITY Center, having lost all four previous bouts inside the arena.

“We were well aware of the fact that we’d not won here before,” fourth-year head coach Chris Holtmann said. “Players win games, I thought our guys had a good focus and mindset about them.”

The Terrapins ran into trouble down low, albeit scoring 32 points in the paint during the contest, as Buckeyes senior forward Kyle Young played aggressively on both ends of the court. The Canton, Ohio, native added a steal in addition to a put-back dunk that helped seal the win in College Park.

Young scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed four rebounds. Along with junior forward Duane Washington Jr., he and Young accounted for 14 of the Buckeyes' 25 field goals.

“Let the game come to me, in the first place,” Young said. “Playing off others, let my teammates create. When you’re out there playing hard, letting the game come to you, good things will happen. That’s all I’m trying to do."