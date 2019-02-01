COLUMBUS, Ohio--Each game that pivots the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish together promises and back-and-forth, physical and tight game that will likely come down to the last minute with each and every contest.

This game proved to be no exception between two rivals and two of the best teams in the Big Ten conference.

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-5-4, 9-3-3-2 Big Ten) edged out to beat the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-9-3, 7-7-2-2 Big Ten) late by a score of 4-2 in game one of a two-game weekend series at the Schottenstein Center Friday.

Notre Dame had the Buckeyes' number last year winning 3-of-4 games including the Big Ten Tournament Championship in overtime, but this year has been a different feel as the Buckeyes have already won 2-of-3 games against the Fighting Irish.

Another interesting wrinkle of this series and has been for a number of years is that the Buckeyes' all-time leading scorer Paul Pooley coaches the Notre Dame team as an assistant and has been doing so since he joined the Fighting Irish bench back in 2005.

With Paul's '22' hanging in the rafters of the Schott, his nephew, and Buckeye sophomore forward Austin Pooley, scored the second goal for the Buckeyes tonight to stick it to not just Notre Dame, but also his uncle.

"It feels good," Pooley said. "Obviously, there is a lot of pride in our family and with the history that happened with (Notre Dame) last year, I think going 3-1 against us in the regular season and beating us in the Big Ten Championship, we definitely wanted to get this one tonight and it felt good."

Throughout the course of any college hockey game, special teams are vital to any team's success or failure on the ice. The Buckeyes came out on top in the regard going 1-for-2 on the power play and an impressive 1-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said the lack of discipline for the Buckeyes started to become an issue when they took four-straight penalties and giving the Irish life and confidence from the first through the second period with the Irish finally capitalizing on the fourth penalty midway through the second period to tie the game.

"They did a good job, they got a lot of momentum on their power plays," Rohlik said. "Eventually, if you keep giving them that many chances--and then, they broke through and all of the sudden, next thing you know it's 2-2. They're a really good hockey team and you just can't give them that many chances and it comes down to special teams as you saw at the end."

While the Buckeyes were taking loads of penalties, the Irish were steady and disciplined in all areas of the ice through two periods, which isn't surprising when the Irish take the second-least penalties in the country only behind Princeton.

When the Buckeyes got their only two opportunities on the power play in the third period, Pooley said it was just a matter of moving the legs and playing with pace which eventually wore down the Notre Dame defense resulting in infractions.

"I think it is just a shift-to-shift mentality," Pooley said. "I thought we did a good job coming out for the third, skating and moving our feet. I think when we move our feet like that, we're going to eventually draw penalties. I think we did a good job of that in the third."

With the score tied in the third period, the Buckeyes turned to their redshirt senior goaltender Sean Romeo, who made a number of dazzling saves on the Irish's eight shots, one most notably was a diving save with the paddle moving across the crease to deny the Irish a tie game.

Rohlik said that extraordinary saves like that have been common over Romeo's five-year career with the Buckeye and give confidence to his teammates that play in front of him and Rohlik expects to see that save on every highlight reel tonight.

"He's a big-time player, big-time goalie and you've seen that out of him before," Rohlik said. "He made probably an 'ESPN' save there tonight again at the end; Incredible. But when you have structure and you do what he does every day, good things are going to happen and you saw it again tonight."

The game didn't start the way that Buckeyes would've liked as they took two penalties in the first five minutes testing Romeo and the Buckeye penalty killers, but they proved to be resilient going 2-for-2 on the kill with blocking shots and keeping the Irish to the outside along the boards.

With a tight game at 5-on-5 play and with 5:03 into the first period, senior forward Freddy Gerard tipped in his fifth goal of the season from the high slot past Notre Dame junior goaltender Cale Morris from a shot by redshirt junior defenseman Wyatt Ege that came from the point to give Ohio State a 1-0 lead.

The secondary assist on the goal went to sophomore forward Collin Peters which proved to be his first career point as an Ohio State Buckeye in 14 games played this season.

The first period concluded with a 10-9 shot advantage for the Fighting Irish.

With 12:09 left in the second period, the Buckeyes extended their lead to two when freshman forward Quinn Preston maneuvered around a defender putting the puck between his legs then dishing it to Pooley, who rifled a shot into the top right corner of the net past the glove hand of Morris.

Just under two minutes later with Notre Dame on its fourth power play, the Irish finally break through with their first power-play goal by freshman forward Michael Graham, who gathered the puck in the slot and blew a dart past Romeo cutting the Buckeye lead in half.

Just 34 seconds after the proximate goal by Graham, the Irish tied it in on a deflection in the slot from Notre Dame junior forward Cam Morrison off the shot taken by Columbus Blue Jackets' prospect and junior defenseman Andrew Peeke from the left point.

Shots favored Notre Dame in the second period by an 11-6 margin, bringing the shot total through two periods at a 21-15 Fighting Irish advantage.

Just 7:38 into the third period, after Notre Dame's Morrison, took his second-straight penalty, Gerard and the Buckeyes made him pay to capitalize for a power-play goal and Gerard's second of the night to give the Buckeyes a 3-2 lead.

After many nervous moments culminating with the Buckeyes taking their fifth penalty of the night with 3:04, Romeo bailed out the Buckeye defense time and time again highlighted with an unreal diving paddle save from a cross-crease pass from the Notre Dame forwards.

Senior forward Brendon Kearney would add an insurance marker with an empty-net goal for his sixth of the season to seal the victory at a 4-2 score.

Shots in the game favored Notre Dame with a 29-26 margin, with Morris making 22 saves on the 26 shots he faced.

The Buckeyes will look to make it a sweep of the Irish in the second game of the weekend series when they reconvene back at the Schott on Saturday at 8 p.m.