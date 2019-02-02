COLUMBUS, Ohio-- The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-5-4, 10-3-3-2 Big Ten) blank the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-10-3, 7-8-2-2 Big Ten) in game two by a final score of 2-0 and completed the weekend series sweep at the Schottenstein Center Saturday, while also winning 3-of-4 games against Notre Dame in the season series.

Ohio State sophomore goaltender Tommy Nappier earned a 30-save shutout marking his fourth of the season and pushing his record to 10-1-2 in 13 starts. Junior forward and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Carson Meyer and sophomore forward Austin Pooley each potted a goal for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State captain and senior forward Mason Jobst extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Pooley's goal in the second period. Jobst has one goal, eight assists and nine points on his point streak.

With the home weekend series sweep of Notre Dame, the Buckeyes now lead the Big Ten Standings by a commanding 10 points with 35 points ahead of the Irish's 25 points with also being 11 points ahead of three teams tied for second place which are Michigan, Michigan State and Minnesota.

The lineup for the Buckeyes had some major changes going from Friday to Saturday against Notre Dame. With sophomore forward Eugene Fadyeyev and freshman defenseman Ryan O'Connell coming in of the lineup for injured senior defenseman Sasha Larocque and freshman forward Gustaf Westlund.

Ohio State junior forward Tanner Laczynski, who is tied Jobst for the team lead with 17 assists going into the game on Saturday, is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury sustained in the second game at Penn State back on Jan.19 and has now missed both games of the home series against the Fighting Irish.

The opening frame for game two of the weekend series was a period for the goalies as Notre Dame junior goaltender Cale Morris and Nappier each had a perfect six saves on six shots.

Just 53 seconds into the second frame, Jobst fed the puck to junior defenseman Matt Miller at center point who blasted a slap shot that ricocheted off of Pooley for his second goal in as many days and fourth of the season to give the Buckeyes a 1-0 lead.

With 7:29 left in the second period, Notre Dame seemed to tie it on a turnaround shot from junior forward Cal Burke, but it was disallowed and deemed to be goaltender interference as a Notre Dame player was in the crease and bumped Nappier, not allowing him to play the shot and the score remained a 1-0 advantage for the Buckeyes.

Going into the third period, shots favored the Fighting Irish 21-19, while the Buckeyes killed off the only penalty assessed to either team through two periods.

After much back-and-forth play between the Buckeyes and the Irish, with 4:44 left in the final frame, Meyer ripped a shot into the top left corner of the net past Morris off a face-off win by senior forward John Wiitala and a quick pass from senior forward Dakota Joshua to double the Buckeye to 2-0.

With the goalie pulled and a 6-on-5 player advantage, the Irish still couldn't penetrate the five-man connected defensive structure of Ohio State as the Buckeyes won the game by the score of 2-0 and with a Herculean effort from Nappier between the pipes for the Buckeyes.

Without putting a goal on the board, Notre Dame's top forwards in shots were Burke and junior forward Mike O'Leary, each with five shots on goal. Notre Dame led with 30-24 shot advantage, while goaltender Morris had 22 saves on those 24 Buckeye shots in the loss.

The Buckeyes will look to get to six-straight victories when they travel to the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. to take on the Wisconsin Badgers for a two-game weekend series next week with a puck drop at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.