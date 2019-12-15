MINNEAPOLIS - Looking for their tenth win to start the season, Ohio State's search came up empty as they were shocked on the road by Minnesota and found their first loss of the season 84-71.

The Buckeyes learned early Sunday that they would be without sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr., the team's second-leading scorer.

Washington had gotten off to an early start in some of Ohio State's recent games, and his presence was clearly missed during the entire contest at Williams Arena.

Scoring was hard to come by for both teams as it took until the 14:12 mark for both teams to hit double digits after a D.J. Carton 3-pointer gave the Buckeyes a one-point lead, 12-11. Kaleb Wesson struggled early on, hitting just one of his first six shots in addition to two turnovers through the first 12 minutes.

While the Buckeyes struggled shooting, hitting just 34.5 percent of their shots from the field and going 3-of-9 from 3-point range, the Gophers were able to take advantage of the scoring drought with an offensive blitzkrieg of their own.

After Ohio State took a 14-11 lead, the Gophers went on a 25-11 run over the next 11 minutes to take back the lead and make it an 11-point deficit for the Buckeyes, their largest of the season.

All five of Minnesota's starters finished the first half with at least six points as the Gophers shot 53.3 percent from the field through the first 20 minutes. The Buckeyes, who had previously held opponents to just 29.3 percent from beyond the arc, allowed five 3-pointers on 11 attempts in the first half.

In general, it was a sloppy first half for the Buckeyes with eight turnovers and an inability to drive the lane, finishing with just 14 points in the paint, and with under a minute remaining in the first half, Carton scored on a layup and a pair of free throws to cut the lead to nine by half time, 38-29.