No. 3 Ohio State drops first game of the season to Minnesota 84-71
MINNEAPOLIS - Looking for their tenth win to start the season, Ohio State's search came up empty as they were shocked on the road by Minnesota and found their first loss of the season 84-71.
The Buckeyes learned early Sunday that they would be without sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr., the team's second-leading scorer.
Washington had gotten off to an early start in some of Ohio State's recent games, and his presence was clearly missed during the entire contest at Williams Arena.
Scoring was hard to come by for both teams as it took until the 14:12 mark for both teams to hit double digits after a D.J. Carton 3-pointer gave the Buckeyes a one-point lead, 12-11. Kaleb Wesson struggled early on, hitting just one of his first six shots in addition to two turnovers through the first 12 minutes.
While the Buckeyes struggled shooting, hitting just 34.5 percent of their shots from the field and going 3-of-9 from 3-point range, the Gophers were able to take advantage of the scoring drought with an offensive blitzkrieg of their own.
After Ohio State took a 14-11 lead, the Gophers went on a 25-11 run over the next 11 minutes to take back the lead and make it an 11-point deficit for the Buckeyes, their largest of the season.
All five of Minnesota's starters finished the first half with at least six points as the Gophers shot 53.3 percent from the field through the first 20 minutes. The Buckeyes, who had previously held opponents to just 29.3 percent from beyond the arc, allowed five 3-pointers on 11 attempts in the first half.
In general, it was a sloppy first half for the Buckeyes with eight turnovers and an inability to drive the lane, finishing with just 14 points in the paint, and with under a minute remaining in the first half, Carton scored on a layup and a pair of free throws to cut the lead to nine by half time, 38-29.
The Buckeyes have been known for their second-half explosions on offense this season, but Sunday night's mid-December affair was not one of them.
Minnesota's great first half shooting did not subside coming out of the locker room as they hit eight of their first nine shots in the second half.
Luther Muhammad hit a 3-pointer on Ohio State's first possession out of the break to give the Buckeyes some hope, but that was the last good thing that happened to Ohio State until a made 3-pointer by Andre Wesson with 15:29 to keep the deficit at nine points.
During the stretch in-between those made shots, the Buckeyes missed three attempts from the field, a free throw, and had two turnovers. Kaleb Wesson's bad night continued as he contributed both turnovers and a missed free throw. He never fouled out, but after picking up his fourth foul, he sat out for eight minutes in the second half as the Gophers continued to pour things on.
Minnesota was sloppy in their own right in the second half after gaining their big lead, at one point as many as 18, but the Buckeyes couldn't buy a basket to get back into the game. Ohio State shot just 41.9 percent from the field in the second half and was 4-of-11 from 3-point range.
While the Buckeyes did threaten a comeback late in the game, cutting the deficit to only nine points with 3:50 remaining in the game, the Gophers scored on their next two possessions to extend the lead to 74-61 and eventually put the game away.
Andre Wesson stepped into the starting role in Washington's absence, but after finishing with just six points compared to Washington's 11 points per game, the sophomore's presence will certainly be welcomed back to the starting lineup when he's healthy.
Kaleb Wesson and Carton, Ohio State's two leading scorers with 12 and 19 points, respectively, finished a combined 10-of-25 from the field. Wesson led the team with six rebounds.
The Gophers continued their offense success and finished shooting 54.4 percent for the game and hitting seven of their 19 attempts from beyond the arc. Additionally, they out rebounded the Buckeyes 40-28 and outscored them in the paint 42-30.
For Minnesota, Marcus Carr finished with a career-high 35 points on 12-of-17 shooting while Daniel Oturu led the team with 13 rebounds in addition to 14 points for a double-double.
With the loss, Big Ten teams are now a perfect 13-0 in home conference games. Ohio State will not return to conference play until they face Wisconsin on Jan. 3.
The Buckeyes will return home Tuesday when they take on SE Missouri State. The game will tip at 7:00 pm (EST) and can be seen on BTN.