MADISON, Wis.-- The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-5-4, 12-3-3-2 Big Ten) beat the Wisconsin Badgers (9-14-5, 5-8-5-2 Big Ten) by a score of 4-1 inside the Kohl Center Saturday night, extending the Buckeyes' winning streak to seven games while sweeping the two-game weekend series and the season series by a combined score of 13-3.

Ohio State redshirt junior Miguel Fidler led all skaters with a game-high two points with a goal and an assist. Senior forwards Mason Jobst and Dakota Joshua as well as senior defenseman Tommy Parran each potted goals for the Buckeyes, while senior forward Seamus Malone had the lone tally for the Badgers.

After Ohio State redshirt senior goaltender Sean Romeo had 20 saves in an overtime win in game one, but sophomore goaltender Tommy Nappier started game two and was a calm, positionally sound presence with 29 saves on 30 shots moving his record to 11-1-2 in 14 starts this season, while Badger freshman goaltender Daniel Lebedeff had 19 saves on 22 shots in the loss.

Special teams for each team was effective, but yet disjointed as both power plays were an abysmal 0-for-7, however, each team's penalty kill was a perfect 0-for-7. A total of 19 penalties for 49 minutes was given out in the final game of the weekend series marking a nasty, physical end to the weekend and season series.

The Buckeyes completed consecutive sweeps of No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers without three key cogs to the team who are lost to injury as the team's second-best scorer and junior forward Tanner Laczynski (upper-body), senior defenseman Sasha Larocque (undisclosed) and freshman forward Gustaf Westlund (undisclosed) all have remained out of the lineup for the last four games.

Game two started with Nappier and Lebedeff matching each other save for save through one period of play until Badger sophomore forward Linus Weissbach made a crucial mistake turning the puck over in his own zone to Joshua who went in alone and fired a shot over Lebedeff's glove and into the top right corner of the net to give the Buckeyes a 1-0 lead with 9:00 left in the first period.

The Badgers ramped up the offensive output putting a flurry of pucks and bodies to the net, but the calm and positionally sound Nappier made each save like pedestrian as time ran out marking the end of the opening frame.

Wisconsin led in shots after one period of play 10-9. The Buckeye's nine shots were two more shots than they had through periods of game one against the Badgers, where they had seven shots.

With 6:36 into the second period, Parran got his first goal of the season putting a shot off the crossbar and into the net past Lebedeff doubling the Buckeyes' lead at two goals.

The Buckeyes kept pouring it on in the second period with shots and extended time in the offensive zone that resulted a third Buckeye goal when junior defenseman Gordi Myer shot the puck off the backboard behind the net that ricocheted out in front of the net finding Fidler for his first goal of the season 12:52 into the second period.

The shots favored the Buckeyes by a 22-21 margin at the end of the second period.

The snarl and physicality between the Buckeyes and the Badgers picked up in the third with a total of five penalties for 10 minutes so far in the third period with scrums forming seemingly after every whistle.

With 1:40 left in the final frame, Malone split the defense and got tripped by Buckeye freshman defenseman Ryan O'Connell but still managed to score sliding into Nappier, spoiling the Buckeye goaltender's bit for a second-straight shutout getting the Badgers on the board with a score of 3-1.

Jobst added a shorthanded empty-net goal that sealed a 4-1 victory for the Buckeyes sweeping the weekend and season series over the Badgers.

The shot total at the end of the game ended in favor of Wisconsin by a 30-23 margin.

The Buckeyes will look for their eighth-straight win and fourth-straight weekend series sweep back home at the Schottenstein Center against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-14-4, 8-9-3-0 Big Ten) for a two-game weekend series on Friday and Saturday with both games set for 6 p.m. puck drop and to be televised on BTN.