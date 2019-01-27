COLUMBUS, Ohio-- For the Ohio State men's hockey Buckeyes, the 2018 college hockey season has been one that has been good to the Buckeyes as they sit at No. 3 nationally with a record of 15-5-4, only behind No. 1 St. Cloud State, who has a record of 17-3-2 and No. 2 Massachusetts with a record of 18-4-0.

Even though Ohio State remains as one of the top teams in the country, they have had their fair share of inconsistencies and struggles in their play and with injuries to key and depth players and now their bye week comes at key time to rest, focus and get set for the stretch run after sweeping No. 15 Penn State and its top-ranked offense on the road this past weekend.

Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said that going into the final 10 games of the season and into the Big Ten Tournament, the Buckeyes will have to be ready for desperate Big Ten teams as they will look to sneak into the NCAA Tournament, but before that happens, the Buckeyes will have rest, regroup and most importantly, study.

"Healing, academics, and I say it all the time," Rohlik said. "People forget that these guys go to school full time. I think it's a big week for us here. Again, the focus on getting better this week by teaching, by rehabbing and getting ready for the stretch run. We know there are no more stops on the way. This is really an important week for us."

Ohio State has had a lot of bumps and bruises for its players along the way, but none more important than freshman forward Gustaf Westlund, who missed the second game against Michigan State and both games against Michigan before the two-game series at Penn State.

Westlund returned to the lineup and had a huge impact with three goals, two assists and five points in two games returning to his season-long line with speedy freshman forward Quinn Preston and team-leading scorer, senior forward and captain Mason Jobst.

Rohlik said that Westlund, even if he wasn't 100 percent, has creativity with the puck in five-on-five play and on the power play gives the Buckeyes a great, speedy line along with a dynamic forward that helps the more veteran players with their confidence in getting open in the space that Westlund makes for them.

"On the scoresheet, he came back. I would say he probably wasn't 100 percent, you could tell he wasn't, but just his impact, skill set and what he brings to the power play," Rohlik said. "Obviously, him and Mason and Quinn have had a pretty good run together as a line. It was really nice to get him back in the lineup. I think he is going to get better. Again, I don't think he was 100 percent, but still pretty good."

Westlund has amassed five goals, 14 assists and 19 points in 22 games as a freshman, giving the Buckeyes one of the most impressive and talented freshman since Tanner Laczynski had nearly a point-per-game pace two years ago.

Rohlik said he has always been impressed with Westlund's passing ability, but what is starting to flourish and especially this past weekend against Penn State was his shot and not hesitating in using his quick release and adding that aspect to his deadly repertoire.

"He's got a great skill set, he's got a great motor and he's got some compete in him," Rohlik said. "Ultimately, I think he's finally realizing that he can shoot the puck. I said this to you guys maybe last week or two weeks ago and I think he was almost giving the puck up so much with respect to where he was at, instead of going, 'I can shoot the puck,' and I think he has gotten to that spot right now and especially playing with a guy like Mase where you are going to get a lot of opportunities. They've kind of had a good chemistry there."

One thing that is worrying Rohlik and his coaching staff has been an undisclosed injury sustained to junior forward Laczynski as he is listed day-to-day. Laczynski has had another great season with eight goals, 17 assists and 25 points in 21 games and is tied for the team lead in game-winning goals with junior forward Ronnie Hein showing how important he is a clutch times in a game.

Rohlik said it is an important week to have everyone on the same page ready to go and healthy for the series at home against No. 11 Notre Dame next weekend along with the other final eight games of the season and the Buckeyes need to be at their best or it will bite them when it matters most.

"This is kind of our last break," Rohlik said. "We talked about how important this week is, not just to take the week off, but to focus on what we need to do to get really set for the stretch run and we know how hard it is to win at this level. We got to go on a couple month run to do the best we can to be at our best."