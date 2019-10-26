COLUMBUS, Ohio - Immediately after Ohio State's 38-7 win over Wisconsin and after Chase Young had wrapped up interviews while J.K. Dobbins waited to take the podium, the two briefly met as Young went to leave the interview space. They came together and Young teased Dobbins about comments he made during the week about the best running back in the Big Ten coming to Ohio Stadium, but Dobbins laughed it off, knowing he had left his best on the fields and cemented his case for being not only the best running back in the Big Ten, but a potential Heisman candidate.

While these two have very different roles on this team - Young, a vocal leader on one of the best defenses in the nation and Dobbins, a quieter presence for the offense which is blowing opponents out - their performances on Saturday connected them in a way beyond their shared No. 2 jerseys as not only Heisman candidates, but some of the best at their respective positions.