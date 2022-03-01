No. 23 Ohio State stunned by Nebraska for second-straight loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State needed size.

With two-and-a-half minutes gone in the second half, head coach Chris Holtmann called a timeout and told Harrison Hookfin to sit down.

The Buckeyes were worn thin. After starting the game, playing the first eight minutes before being checked out with two fouls, redshirt senior forward Kyle Young was nowhere to be found, leaving the game with an undisclosed illness, while sophomore forward Zed Key sat out with an ankle injury.

Ohio State needed size. The 6-foot-5 walk-on forward would have to do.

Playing two minutes, Hookfin wasn't the answer. No one was for Ohio State Sunday night as the Buckeyes fell, 78-70, to Nebraska on Tuesday night.

Trailing by eight, the frustration was already mounting.

A loose ball ignited a scuffle at the middle of the floor, where redshirt senior Seth Towns raced off the bench, forcing assistant coaches to pull him back, following up an eight-minute drought of made shots in the first half, an offense that really didn’t recover as Nebraska continued to build its lead, building the momentum it had Sunday against Penn State

The Buckeyes needed something, anything facing a team that had only won two of its 18 games in its Big Ten schedule. And every time they tried to spark a comeback, the Cornhuskers seemed to have an answer.

But Ohio State couldn’t do it.

Every time Ohio State made a shot, trying to set up the right amount of momentum to turn this game around, Nebraska responded, answering each 3 with a 3 of its own, each layup with a jumper.

This was supposed to be a get-right game for Ohio State (18-9, 11-7 Big Ten). Instead, it was its most embarrassing loss, falling to Nebraska (9-21, 3-16) with Michigan State coming to town on Thursday.

