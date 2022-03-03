No. 23 Ohio State returns to form, blasting Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State was at rock bottom two days ago.

It was a performance where all Chris Holtmann could do was shake his head in disbelief: the lack of connectedness offensively, the lack of aggression defensively. It seemed like a season-defining performance, one that had the head coach questioning what was next and if he had enough time to turn things around.

Something clicked Thursday night, and it clicked fast.

Malaki Branham started things off, draining a 3 in the first 30 seconds.

It turned into a lead Ohio State didn’t relinquish, exploding to a 13-point lead in the first three minutes, It was a lead the Buckeyes kept when Michigan State came crawling back, cutting it to one halfway through the first half before Branham, Joey Brunk and Jamari Wheeler used a 9-0 run to keep the Spartans at an arm’s length, never coming into single digits for the rest of the game.

Forty-eight hours after Ohio State’s season was in a make-or-break moment, the Buckeyes (19-9, 12-7 Big Ten) stormed back into the national conversation, beating Michigan State (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten), 80-69, at home Thursday night.

Four of Ohio State’s five starters scored more than 14 points against the Spartans: Branham (22), E.J. Liddell (19), Jamari Wheeler (16) and Joey Brunk, recording a season-high 18 points in 33 minutes.



