No. 23 Ohio State drops season finale to Michigan, falls to six seed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The momentum was there. And it all started with a 6-0 run by Joey Brunk.

The roof was about to blow off of the Schottenstein Center Sunday afternoon against Michigan., turning a one-point lead into a nine-point lead with the help of a red hot redshirt center and a layup from freshman guard Malaki Branham near the end of the first half.

Everything was in grasp: the double-bye, riding the hot hand of a team that had seemingly regained its mojo. Mistakes were made, but it was something the Buckeyes overcame with good defense and an aggressive offense.

But the mistakes continued, and Michigan woke up and could not be stopped.

The Wolverines used a 26-7 run in the first 10 minutes of the first half, taking the hopes and the dreams of a Buckeyes double-bye and momentum heading into the postseason with them. And while Ohio State was able to cut its deficit to as many as four, Michigan remained in control in an atmosphere unable to muster the same energy it had in the first half no matter how many times it played House of Pain’s “Jump Around.”

Even as senior forward Justin Ahrens tried to muster a comeback by himself with two 3-point makes in the final two minutes of his final game at the Schottenstein Center, Ohio State couldn’t hold back the raging Wolverines, losing its final home game, 75-69, to secure a six-seed in the Big Ten tournament.

In his final appearance for Ohio State at home, junior forward E.J. Liddell recorded 16 points, hitting seven of his nine tries at the free-throw line. Branham led the team with 18 points, making six of his 11 tries from the floor.

Michigan outscored Ohio State 45-32 in the final 20 minutes.