No. 23 Florida beats Ohio State at buzzer, secures Fort Myers Tip Off win

It wasn’t pretty for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes left for halftime with just one more field goal than turnover, falling victim to an aggressive perimeter offense and a careless attitude toward the basketball in transition.

Ohio State found some more success in the second half from deep, but was still crippled by turnovers and fouls.

Wednesday night, Florida was just as sloppy, unable to find consistent looks against Ohio State’s defense, while struggling from the free-throw line.

But after losing a lead with just over two minutes to go, coming back and tying the the game at 68 heading into the final possession, the Gators still had the momentum.

Instead of calling a timeout, Florida guard Tyree Appleby took a page out of Meechie Johnson Jr.'s book, hitting the buzzer-beating 3 to secure the 71-68 win and the Fort Myers Tip Off title for the Gators.

Florida forced 18 turnovers Wednesday night against the Buckeyes, scoring 22 points off those miscues in its three-point victory.

The Gators erased the Buckeyes' 10-point lead midway through the second half with a 26-16 run, tying the game before taking its first lead of the game late in the second half.

Florida made only four of its 14 attempts from 3 against Ohio State along with 23-of-33 attempts from the free throw line.

With Ohio State holding onto a 10-point lead halfway through the second half, Florida began to crawl back into the game.

The Gators recorded an eight-point run, forcing four Ohio State turnovers within 90 seconds and coming within two with an offensive rebound and layup by senior forward Colin Castelton.

As Ohio State lost its lead, it also lost one of its key players in the post.

After only 14 minutes off the bench, Ohio State senior forward Kyle Young fouled out, despite being one of the Buckeyes most consistent players offensively: finishing the game with 11 points, making five-of-seven attempts from the field — with six rebounds.

In the first half, there were many points where Florida could have broken free.

The Gators kept the Ohio State offense at bay, recorded two spells of at least four minutes in which all the Buckeyes could hit were free throws, taking as big as a five-point lead after a 3-point make by guard Brandon McKissic: the Gators’ only make from deep in the first 20 minutes on nine attempts.

But the Buckeyes bounced back with a 13-4 run at the end of the first half, including five points by Young and redshirt senior guard Cedric Russell’s first three points of his Ohio State career to take a four-point halftime lead.

Even though Florida worked its way back in the early parts of the second half to a one-point deficit, Ohio State used dribble-drives by guards Wheeler and Meechie Johnson Jr. to give the Buckeyes a seven-point lead, a lead that became as big as 10 halfway through the second half after a 7-1 run.

Liddell led the team with 23 points, making seven-of-11 attempts from the field and eight-of-12 from the free-throw line, with five rebounds, but recorded a team-leading five turnovers.

The Buckeyes only shot 37.5% from 3-point range, while missing seven attempts from the free-throw line.

Ohio State will return home and take on No. 5 Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Tuesday. Tip off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.