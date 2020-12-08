BuckeyeGrove - No. 22 Ohio State survives thriller to beat Notre Dame 90-85

With less than a minute to play, Liddell hit a crucial bucket on a deep pull-back 2-point jumper from the left elbow to give Ohio State an 85-80 lead.

Notre Dame had a chance to tie the game down three points with 18 seconds to play, but redshirt senior guard CJ Walker deflected a pass off of a Fighting Irish player’s shin and out of bounds to secure the win.

“[Liddell] was tremendous in the second half. Tremendous,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “We had a really honest heart-to-heart conversation there at halftime because we need him to be good for us if we’re gonna be good.”

Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell poured in 17 of his 19 points in the final 20 minutes, including several key buckets to help lift the No. 22 Buckeyes (4-0) to a 90-85 win in South Bend, Indiana, to hand the Fighting Irish (1-2) their second loss to a Big Ten opponent early in the season.

In a back-and-forth thriller that came down to the final seconds Tuesday, Ohio State men’s basketball survived its first road test by outlasting Notre Dame in its own backyard.

"Coach wanted me to be a leader this year, and just being a leader on the court at that time and just picking everybody up –– the guys on the bench picked us up, so I just feel like they needed me in the final moments," Liddell said.

Two minutes earlier, with the game knotted at 75-75, Buckeye guard Duane Washington drilled a difficult 3 from the wing to give Ohio State a three-point advantage with 2:48 to play.

Thirty seconds later, Liddell followed a missed shot by redshirt senior guard CJ Walker to score an and-one putback to extend the Ohio State lead.

Notre Dame junior forward Nate Laszewski drilled a 3 on the other end to make it 81-80, but a bucket from OSU forward Justice Sueing kept the Buckeyes ahead of the curve with a basket in the paint.

Ohio State and Notre Dame traded leads down the stretch, but for the first eight minutes, the Fighting Irish maintained a steady single-digit lead over the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes took their first lead of the second half the lead at the 8:44 mark on the strength of a 6-0 run capped off by two free throws from Walker, who finished with 16 points.

Three-point shooting was an Achilles heel for the Buckeyes early in their last two matchups, but that was far from the case early on Tuesday.

Ohio State shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc in the first half, and junior forward Justin Ahrens knocked down three of them, including his first three in a row before a miss. Ahrens led all Buckeye scorers with nine points in the first 20 minutes.

The third-straight long bomb from Ahrens tied the game 34-34 with 3:18 in the first half, but the Fighting Irish closed the half out on an 8-0 run punctuated by an and-one dunk by the 6-foot-10 Laszewski in transition traffic.

The Laszewski dunk may have been the highlight of the half, but the real start for the Fighting Irish was sophomore guard Cormac Ryan, who poured in 15 big points for Notre Dame, including two 3s, to lead all scorers in the half.

“We have not closed the halves very well in some of our games. Two of the four right now, we have not closed it well,” Holtmann said. “That’s my fault, we gotta close it better –– first half better. We closed the game well, but we’ve not closed the half well a couple times.”

Liddell, who entered shooting .577 from the field, finished the first half 0-for-5 from the field before turning it on in the second half.

Five Buckeyes finished in double-digit scoring, as Liddell led the way with 19, followed by Walker and Sueing with 16. Washington added 13 points, and Ahrens had his best scoring performance of the year with 12 of his own.

Ohio State returns home Sunday for its final nonconference test before conference play begins, a matchup with Cleveland State scheduled for a 4 p.m. tip in Columbus.