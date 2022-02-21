No. 22 Ohio State steps up late, continues Indiana's losing streak

COLUMBUS, Ohio —E.J. Liddell is going to show up. It’s not a matter of if, just when.

And Ohio State needed him late in the second half.

The Buckeyes’ 11-point run was erased and the junior forward was nowhere to be found, making only four of his 13 attempts from the field, barely keeping his double-digit scoring streak that he started after a seven-point performance against Maryland Feb. 8, 2021.

Liddell was Ohio State’s best chance for something to happen Monday against Indiana. Malaki Branham knew that, passing the ball to the junior forward inside for the two-hand slam, tying the game at 63 with six seconds left on the clock.

That dunk provided enough juice for Ohio State (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) to overcome Indiana’s 14-2 second-half run that erased its 11-point lead, outscoring the Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten) 17-6 in overtime to secure the, 80-69 win Monday night.

Ohio State has not lost back-to-back games this season.



