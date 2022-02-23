No. 22 Ohio State prepares for road challenge against No. 15 Illinois

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has a big one Thursday afternoon.

The No. 22 Buckeyes will travel to Champaign Thursday for a date with 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn and No. 15 Illinois.

"There's a lot of really good teams in this league and they're right there, for sure," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said Wednesday.

Holtmann said a few players have been "under the weather," especially coming off the Indiana game, but that there's no significant change to the injury report.

As for the focus as the regular season comes to a close, he said the focus is still on the day-to-day stuff, focusing on the things they have to improve on and "the results will come."