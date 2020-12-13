BuckeyeGrove - No. 22 Ohio State fends off Cleveland State 67-61

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- No. 22 Ohio State (5-0) overcame a slow first half and hung onto its lead in the second for a 67-61 win over the Cleveland State Vikings (0-3) of the Horizon League.

It was the Buckeyes' 10th all-time meeting with the Vikings, and marked their first time back in the Schottenstein Center since Dec. 2 as they played their final nonconference game before Big Ten play begins Wednesday.

The Buckeyes made their first change to their starting five in the absence of sophomore forward E.J. Liddell, as it was announced Friday he will be out indefinitely due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

Justin Ahrens started in place of Liddell, marking his first start since his freshman season. Justice Sueing, C.J. Walker, Duane Washington Jr. and Kyle Young rounded out the starting five.

Washington Jr. led the way with 17 points, and opened the scoring for Ohio State with a pair of three-pointers. The Vikings didn’t get on the scoreboard until 4:47 into the game when forward Deante Johnson was fouled by Sueing, and then made both ensuing free throws.

Following Washington’s hot opening hand, the Buckeyes then went 3:20 without a bucket until Sueing hit a jumper. The game got as close as 10-9 early on until freshman forward Zed Key made two free throws.

Both teams continued to struggle from the field as Ohio State took a 31-24 halftime lead while shooting 40%, including a mere 18.2% from beyond the three-point line.

10 different players saw time as Ohio State scored 31 points in the first half, below its 36.5-point average through its first four games.

Sueing got the Buckeyes started in the second half with a jumper from down low, and Washington followed with a layup on the following possession.

The Buckeyes held leads of 11 and nine points early in the second half, but Cleveland State forward Chris Greene made seven-straight Vikings points to bring the game to a 38-37 stand with 13:59 to go.

Ahrens broke the Buckeyes’ three-point slump 38 seconds later to halt the Vikings’ momentum as he took an assist from Musa Jallow.

Ohio State went the next 2:39 without a point until Walker made his first three-pointer of the game, which was set up by several screens from Key.

Key continued to be critical in Ohio State pulling away as he blocked a shot by Vikings guard D’Moi Hodge on the next possession.

As Jimmy Sotos extended the Buckeyes three-point streak to three with 8:53 remaining. Key brought down an offensive rebound and drew a foul as he made the second of two layups. The freshman big man recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Cleveland State clawed to a five-point deficit with just under six minutes remaining, Ahrens sank another shot beyond the arc, and the junior finished with six points and three rebounds in his fifth-career start.

Washington sank five free-throws in the final 0:33 to keep the Vikings at bay and hold onto the lead. The Buckeyes shot 40.4% and 28.6% from the three-point line during their fifth win of the season.

Ohio State will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, on Wednesday to contest Purdue and begin its Big Ten slate. The Buckeyes won last season’s matchup against the Boilermakers 68-52 as Young led the team in scoring with a career-high 16 points.