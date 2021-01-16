BuckeyeGrove - No. 21 Ohio State fights off No. 14 Illinois on the road 87-81

Just when it seemed the Fighting Illini were mounting a comeback run, the Buckeyes' shooters were there to keep them at arm's length. No. 21 Ohio State (11-4, 5-3) defeated No. 14 Illinois (9-5, 5-3) at the State Farm Center by a score of 87-81 on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell recorded a career-high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds. "I feel like I have the same approach every game; just go out there and do what my teammates need me to do and win the game," Liddell said. "Tonight it was scoring, and that's where I stepped up to help us win." Junior forward Justin Ahrens made a fast break 3-pointer and Liddell added a jumper to continue the scoring for the Buckeyes. Redshirt-junior guard Musa Jallow made a critical block on a Illinois guard Adam Miller's 3-point attempt and was fouled on the ensuing play, however, he missed both free throws and the Illini made it a 77-72 game with 1:30 left following a 3-pointer from Illinois' Jacob Grandison. Redshirt-junior forward Justice Sueing was fouled with 31.9 seconds to go and made both of his free throws. Ahrens fouled out nearly four seconds later, and Illinois' Miller hit a 3-pointer with 15.5 to go to make it an 83-81 game. Head coach Chris Holtmann used his final timeout, and junior guard Duane Washington Jr. made both of his free throws to solidify Ohio State's win after he was fouled on the inbound. "It's a win we feel proud of and excited about," Holtmann said. "We had a number of guys step up. Everybody who played in the game made great contributions."

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn won the opening tipoff and scored the game's first points on the first possession. Ohio State answered with a 3-pointer from Washington Jr. after an offensive rebound from Kyle Young. The Buckeyes jumped out to a 10-2 start in the first 2:21 thanks to a steal-and-score from Sueing and a jumper and 3-pointer from Liddell. Zed Key and Seth Towns were the first substitutions just about five minutes into the game. Ohio State went a 3:22 spell without a point as the Illini caught up, then Towns drained a corner 3-pointer to put the Buckeyes up 15-12 with 13:30. Reclassified freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. checked in with 12:28 and brought the ball up the court on the first possession. Towns took advantage and hit a step-back near the charity stripe, which followed with the under-12 timeout. After Grandison knotted the score at 15, Ohio State went on a 15-0 run over 4:38, keyed by 3-pointers from Johnson Jr. and Liddell, and the latter hit two. The Buckeyes entered halftime with a 43-28 lead behind 53% shooting. They out-rebounded the Illini 20-11, and capitalized with eight second-chance points. However, Ohio State turned the ball over five times in the final 4:15 of the first half. "We just weren't as ball-strong as we needed to be," Holtmann said. "I thought defensively we had a couple errors that got to us. Overall, I thought our guys played with the aggressiveness and assertiveness that you have to play against a really good team that's climbing back in the game." Liddell opened the scoring in the second half with his fourth 3-pointer to that point in the game. Sueing brought the ball down court just as he's been doing in the absence of seniors C.J. Walker and Jimmy Sotos, who are out with hand and shoulder injuries, respectively.

