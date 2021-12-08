No. 21 Ohio State escapes lull, extends streak with Towson win

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State didn’t really have a plan for its final possession of the first half.

With less than five seconds to go in the shot clock, sophomore forward Zed Key found the ball in his hands right in front of the corner 3-point line. He pushed the Towson defender off and threw up an off-balance jumper.

It went in. Ohio State held a one-point lead heading into halftime against Towson.

Nothing about the first half of play went as planned for the Buckeyes. The physicality down low remained an issue, giving the Tigers a three-rebound advantage after the first 20 minutes of play, including five offensive rebounds. Fouls and turnovers continued to plague junior forward E.J. Liddell, who recorded two fouls in the first half, sending him to the bench sporadically after only 11 minutes of play.

This wasn’t the team that beat Duke or the team that beat Penn State on the road.

It was a team playing down to its lull in between two Big Ten games. But it was something Ohio State was able to solve, extending its win streak to three — tying its longest of the season — with a 85-74 home win against Towson.

It was a lull that continued into the opening moments of the second half.

Towson remained hot, hitting four-of-six from the field, including both attempts from 3, while the Buckeyes scuffled, keeping the game tied at 43 four minutes in.

But after a layup under the basket by freshman guard Malaki Branham, Ohio State found its rhythm again, using a 12-2 run to take a 10-point lead it would not lose, extending it to as many as 13 with 9:35 left in the game.

Much of it had to do with the success of Kyle Young.

Whether it was from the 3-point line or in the paint, the Ohio State redshirt senior forward was an offensive juggernaut off the bench, leading the team with 18 points, making six-of-seven attempts from the field including two 3s.

Dating back to the Penn State game, Young has made six-straight attempts from deep.

Ohio State senior forward Justin Ahrens found his shot from deep in the second half, hitting four-of-seven attempts from 3 in the final 20 minutes, scoring 16 points as one of four players to crack double-digits for the Buckeyes Wednesday night.

Ahrens took a shot to the left side of his jaw late in the second half, forcing him to leave the game and go to the locker room with a trainer. He returned to the court in the final minute of regulation.

Ohio State started off the game strong, taking a quick 12-3 lead in the first four minutes of play, helped by 3-point makes by Liddell and Ahrens. But Towson got back into it, erasing the Buckeyes’ run with on of its own: taking a six-point lead after a 15-3 run midway through the first half.

It was a lead Ohio State clawed back from, retaking the lead on Key’s floater, one of five makes on five attempts in the first half for the sophomore.

Despite three ties early in the second half, it was a lead Ohio State would not lose.

Key finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, tying his season high.

Liddell finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists, but turned the ball over seven times.

The junior forward has recorded 20 turnovers in his last four games.

Ohio State returns to Big Ten play for the final time in the calendar year Saturday, hosting No. 22 Wisconsin at noon.