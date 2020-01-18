UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Looking to avenge their blowout loss from earlier this season, Penn State (13-5, 3-4) returned the favor to Ohio State (12-6, 2-5) with lights-out shooting to hand the Buckeyes their sixth loss of the season, 90-76.

Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad returned off the bench for Ohio State, but the shots were not falling for the Buckeyes like they had against Nebraska, and Ohio State struggled defensively handling the Nittany Lions as they scored the most points of any team against the Buckeyes this season.

Looking to get off to a hot start, Penn State was finding the basket early and often. Ohio State had an early 4-3 lead, but the Nittany Lions would go on an 18-3 scoring run over the next eight minutes to take a 21-7 lead, one which they would never relinquish.

The Buckeyes responded with a 14-7 run of their own to bring their deficit to within seven, but Penn State connected on five of their final seven shots of the half and added a pair of free throws to make it a 15-point game going into the locker room.