UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Looking to avenge their blowout loss from earlier this season, Penn State (13-5, 3-4) returned the favor to Ohio State (12-6, 2-5) with lights-out shooting to hand the Buckeyes their sixth loss of the season, 90-76.

Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad returned off the bench for Ohio State, but the shots were not falling for the Buckeyes like they had against Nebraska, and Ohio State struggled defensively handling the Nittany Lions as they scored the most points of any team against the Buckeyes this season.

Looking to get off to a hot start, Penn State was finding the basket early and often. Ohio State had an early 4-3 lead, but the Nittany Lions would go on an 18-3 scoring run over the next eight minutes to take a 21-7 lead, one which they would never relinquish.

The Buckeyes responded with a 14-7 run of their own to bring their deficit to within seven, but Penn State connected on five of their final seven shots of the half and added a pair of free throws to make it a 15-point game going into the locker room.

Ohio State shot just 34.5 percent from the field in the first half while Penn State was shooting 53.3 percent.

The Buckeyes cut the lead to 11 with back-to-back 3's by Andre Wesson, but that would be the closest Ohio State would get for the rest of the game.

Penn State kept their distance from the Buckeyes throughout the game, and an eventual dunk by Lamar Stevens would cap off the game and bring the Bryce Jordan Center to its feet. Ohio State would foul down 13 with less than two minutes remaining, and Penn State closed things out at the free throw line to make the final 90-76.

Kaleb Wesson had 19 points for Ohio State, though it was another outing that seemed more out of necessity than a dominant performance as the only other Buckeyes to eclipse double-digit point totals were Washington (who led Ohio State with 20) and Andre Wesson. Additionally, he finished with just five rebounds, his fewest in a game this season.



After excelling against Nebraska, the guard duo of D.J. Carton and CJ Walker struggled against Penn State. They combined for just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting in 49 minutes on the court and committed seven fouls.

Overall, the Buckeyes shot just 42.6 percent from the field while Penn State was able to connect on 53.7 percent of their shots. From 3-point range, the Buckeyes were 9-for-20 while the Nittany Lions 9-for-19.

Ohio State will return home on Thursday to take on Minnesota. The game will tip at 6:30 pm (EST) on FS1.