No. 21 Ohio State dominates No. 22 Wisconsin, continues hot Big Ten start

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State saw how much damage turnovers can bring.

Even when they took a 7-2 lead with five points by junior forward E.J. Liddell, turnovers continued to plague the Buckeyes, with two in the first 90 seconds of game time by Liddell and freshman guard Malaki Branham.

Those errors became much more apparent when Wisconsin’s offense turned on.

The Badgers took a quick three-point lead with the help of two 3-point makes by Brad Davison, igniting a 17-2 run that Ohio State only helped with four turnovers on four consecutive possessions.

Ohio State regained its composure, leaving for halftime with a five-point lead, shooting 19 percentage points higher than the Badgers, while also allowing nine points off 10 first-half turnovers.

And when Ohio State regained its composure, it began to dominate, earning the 73-55 win against No. 21 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon, extending its win streak to four games.

That offensive success took a bit for Ohio State to get back in the second half. The Buckeyes made only two of its first nine attempts from the field to start, including three misses from 3-point range.

But as the half continued, the Buckeyes began to find its groove.

Starting with a 3-point make by freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr., Ohio State used a 12-0 run, exploding to a 20-point lead halfway through the half.

But it wasn’t Ohio State’s offensive prowess. It was Wisconsin’s inability to generate anything.

After a half-opening jumper by Chucky Hepburn, the Badgers were silenced, recording a nearly five-minute scoring drought in which it missed its next 20 shots.

In the second half, Ohio State limited Wisconsin to 26 points on 29.4% shooting, finishing the game shooting 33.8% from the floor.

Johnson was big in the first half too, ending Wisconsin's 17-point swing with a jumper and starting a 10-2 run that brought the Buckeyes back into the game.

Tied up at 19, redshirt senior guard Jamari Wheeler recorded a steal and fast-break score off Hepburn, answering with a lob to sophomore forward Zed Key that gave the Buckeyes a lead it wouldn’t lose after outscoring Wisconsin 39-26 in the second half.

Liddell led the way with 27 points and nine rebounds, added four assists and two blocks. The junior forward did not record a turnover in the second half.

Key added 11 points and eight rebounds. While Young was ice cold offensively, making two-of-six from the field including two misses from 3, he was lights out in the post, leading the team with 14 boards. The Buckeyes out-rebounded the Badgers 48-27 Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State finished with 14 turnovers with only four in the second half.

The Buckeyes will return to Big Ten play in Lincoln, Nebraska Jan. 2, when they take on the Cornhuskers. Ohio State has three more non-conference games before the bulk of its conference schedule officially begins.

Ohio State will next travel to Las Vegas to take on Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic Dec. 11.