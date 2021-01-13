BuckeyeGrove - No. 21 Buckeyes get payback against Wildcats, clutch 81-71 win on Wednesday

Motivated after a one-point loss against the Wildcats on the road earlier in the season, the Buckeyes held on after a late comeback by Northwestern to earn their fourth conference-win of the season.

No. 21 Ohio State (10-3, 4-3) defeated Northwestern (6-5, 3-4) by a score of 81-71 at Value City Arena on Wednesday evening.

"This is the most proud I've been of our team the entire year," head coach Chris Holtmann said. "To respond the way we did, I thought we played pretty well. Not perfect, but it's the most proud I've been of our group."

Northwestern went on an 8-0 run fueled by five points from sophomore guard Boo Buie, including a 3-pointer that forced a timeout with 4:05 to go. It was his first field goal and he shot 1-9, and the Buckeyes needed to answer.

Forward Justin Ahrens responded after the timeout with an important 3-pointer of his own, making it 70-66 with three minutes to go. Northwestern then missed two shots, and redshirt-junior Justice Sueing made a jumper and senior forward Kyle Young hit an and-one to allow some breathing room.

The Buckeyes took advantage of their momentum and forced the Wildcats to score just five points in the final 4:21 of the game.

Junior forward Duane Washington Jr. recorded career-highs in points scored with 23 and assists with six. He also had three rebounds and three 3-pointers.

"For us, everybody on the team has been bought in in practice and working their butt off," Ahrens said. "When we're at our best, I feel like everybody's out there playing confidently."

Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell won the opening tipoff and missed the first shot attempt of the game. Ahrens drained the first points of the game on a 3-pointer during the second possession.

The Wildcats responded on the ensuing possession as redshirt-sophomore guard Chase Audige made an and-one and missed the free throw.

With recent injuries to Jimmy Sotos and C.J. Walker, the Buckeyes were forced to act quickly at point guard. Sueing brought the ball up early as the two teams were separated by one point 4:02 into the game. Following a 6-0 Northwestern run, Sueing hit a 3-pointer to give the Buckeyes a 19-17 lead with 11:33 to go in the opening half.

Audige scored the first 11 points for Northwestern on 5-6 shooting. He continued to run Northwestern’s offense, scoring 15 points in the first eight minutes of the game.