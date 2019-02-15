COLUMBUS, Ohio--The Ohio State Buckeyes (19-6-4, 12-4-3-2 Big Ten) fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-14-4, 9-9-3-0 Big Ten) by a score of 4-3 in game one of the two-game weekend series inside the Schottenstein Center Friday night, halting the Buckeye winning streak at seven games.

Although the Buckeyes kept the two elite scorers in check for the Gophers in senior forward Tyler Sheehy and junior forward Rem Pitlick with just allowing one assist between them, they forgot to account for the secondary scoring for Minnesota when freshman forward Nathan Burke collected a goal and two assists for a game-high three points.

The Buckeyes had a total of eight shots on goal in the first two periods with two of those shots coming in 20 minutes in the second period. Ohio State began to pepper pucks to the Gopher net in the final frame with 15 shots, but the urgency towards the net proved too little too late.

Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik didn't mince words calling the first and second periods the worst start that the Buckeyes had all year and he added that coming out the way they did against a motivated hockey team that got blasted in a sweep by Penn State this past weekend was a major disappointment.

"Probably playing our worst first two periods of the year, that's a start," Rohlik said. "We got our second shot in the second period right at the end when we scored the goal there with 15 seconds to go, that was our second shot on net (in the period). So, just disappointing standpoint that to come out against a really good hockey team and play the way we did for two periods."

The Buckeyes were down by two goals on three separate occasions with two of those deficits coming in the final period, but when the Buckeyes scored a goal to pull to within one goal to tie it, they would have a setback with a bad pass, a breakdown in coverage or a penalty that would lead to a goal for the Gophers to widen the gap again.

Ohio State junior forward Ronnie Hein said that they have come back from deficits before even with not playing their best hockey in the first two periods, but when the desperation set in late in the game, it was enough to salvage the game.

"I don't think we put that much stress on it, to be honest with you," Hein said. "We know we are a great hockey team and we've come from behind before. Even when we were down one we weren't worried about it. I thought we were actually playing pretty well before they had that first goal and then we kind of shut down after that. When we are down one or two goals, you got to go into a little bit of desperate mode and just play hard and get everything on net, and we did, but just kept falling short trying to come back."

Minnesota senior goaltender and two-time Big Ten goaltender of the year Eric Schierhorn, who got the start in place of junior goaltender Mat Robson, had 21 saves on 24 shots in the victory for the Golden Gophers getting his third win of the year. Ohio State redshirt senior goaltender Sean Romeo had just 19 saves on 23 shots for just his fifth regulation loss of the year.

The Buckeye lineup saw the return of senior defenseman and co-captain Sasha Larocque while two key players for the Buckeyes remained out of the lineup in Philadelphia Flyers prospect and junior forward Tanner Laczynski with an upper-body injury as well as freshman playmaking forward Gustaf Westlund with an undisclosed injury.

The game started with plenty of action and physical play between the two blue lines in the neutral zone while both teams got an opportunity on the power play but couldn't finish the chance to give each team an early lead in the game.

Minnesota nearly took the lead with 9:12 left in the opening frame when senior forward Jack Ramsey struck iron coming down the right wing that beat Romeo glove side, but not the post.

With 3:16 left in the first period, Minnesota senior defenseman Jack Sadek gathered the puck at the right point and threw a dart towards the net past Romeo who couldn't corral the shot with his glove hand as the Gophers took a 1-0 lead.

The Buckeyes led in shots 7-5 but trailed on the scoreboard 1-0 at the end of the first period.

After much of a lethargic first 10 minutes of the second period, Minnesota doubled their lead with 8:04 remaining in the middle frame when freshman forward Sammy Walker blew past the Buckeye defense and started a tic-tac-toe passing sequence that ended with Burke outmuscling sophomore Buckeye defenseman Grant Gabriele for a tap-in goal past Romeo.

With just 15.5 seconds left in the second period, Ohio State junior forward Carson Meyer dropped the puck to junior defenseman Gordi Myer off the face-off win, who fired the puck towards the net careening off a Gopher defenseman in front right to senior forward John Wiitala that stuck the puck to the back of the net past Schierhorn to cut the lead in half going to the third period.

The Buckeyes just managed two shots for a total of nine shots through two periods to the Gophers' 14 shots.

With 6:10 into the final period, Minnesota junior defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf blasted a shot past Romeo low stick side out of a net-front scramble for his first goal since 2016 and in his point last 99 games to put the Gopher lead at 3-1.

Ohio State continued to search for offense and found it when Hein ripped a shot off the backboard that bounced right in front of the goal to junior forward Sam McCormick who potted his first goal of the year, 8:41 into the final period putting the score at a 3-2 Gopher lead.

Just 2:03 seconds later, the Gophers quickly regained the two-goal lead with a power-play goal off the stick of sophomore forward Scott Reedy who tipped the puck past Romeo off of senior forward Tommy Novak's center point shot to double the lead once more at 4-2.

Ohio State wouldn't go away with the goaltender pulled and with 3:35 left in the game, senior forward and co-captain Mason Jobst had a marvelous slap pass to freshman forward Quinn Preston pulling Schierhorn out of his crease and placing the puck into a yawning cage to pull the Buckeyes to within one.

Ohio State pulled the goaltender yet again for the extra attacker in an effort to tie the game late and send it to overtime, but Schierhorn remained strong to clinch a 4-3 victory for Minnesota and avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes will look to bounce back and split the weekend series against the Minnesota Golden Gophers when they reconvene for game two back in the Schott Saturday with puck drop at 6 p.m.