No. 19 Ohio State humbled in first road game against Xavier
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ohio State wasn’t ready for Xavier.
From the first layup recorded by redshirt senior guard Paul Scruggs 14 seconds into the game, the momentum was secured by the Musketeers and its home crowd: the capacity crowd roaring with that first make, that first lead of the day.
And those roars didn't stop.
With each miss, the roar grew louder. It didn't matter if Xavier answered with a basket or not. Each Ohio state missed led to a roar bigger than the last.
The Buckeyes could not adjust, missing their first six shots of the day before forward E.J. Liddell recorded a layup to put the Buckeyes on the board, quickly answered by a layup from Xavier guard Jerome Hunter, a Pickerington native, to bring the roar once again.
A 6-2 deficit couldn't have felt more insurmountable, not because the Musketeers showed an offense that the Buckeyes couldn't contend with. It showed a defense that Ohio State could not respond to.
Whether it was down low in the paint, matching Liddell and sophomore forward Zed Key with 7-foot forward Jack Nunge or 6-foot-11 sophomore Dieonte Mills, whether it was in transition or in the backcourt, showing guards Jamari Wheeler, Malaki Branham and Meechie Johnson Jr. a level of intensity and peskiness that Wheeler was usually on the other side of.
Ohio State was outmatched from the moment they stepped onto the court for the first time at the Cintras Center; its first opponent: a student section intermittently chanting "Oral Roberts" in honor of the Buckeyes' first round exit in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, in honor of the last time Ohio State came up short.
And when Xavier took the court, it matched the intensity of the sold-out crowd surrounding them, handing Ohio State its first loss of the 2021-22 season.
In their first road trip, Ohio State fell short again, losing to Xavier, 71-65, Thursday night.
Trailing by nine points at halftime, the Buckeyes tried to regain momentum early in the second half, making two of their first three attempts from the field with a layup from redshirt senior forward Kyle Young and a jumper by Liddell.
But Ohio State cooled off dramatically, missing nine of its next 11 shots as the Musketeers took control, holding as much as an 11-point lead in the first moments of the second half.
Ohio State cuts its deficit to two with 16.3 seconds left, capping off a 9-5 run with a 3-point make by Wheeler. But four free throws by Scruggs sealed the six-point win.
E.J. Liddell represents Ohio State's humanity against Xavier
Xavier wasn’t a team Liddell could solve on his own.
The Musketeers saw glimpses of the dominance that is expected from the junior forward, recording a career-high six blocks by halftime, disrupting the Musketeers’ offense in and around the paint.
He recorded 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting with 7 rebounds, including three offensive boards, not finding an ability to control the game like he did at times in the first three games of the season.
Liddell finished the game with eight blocks.
But it wasn't enough
While Liddell found a rhythm offensively, it didn't translate to the rest of the roster, shooting 37.7% from the field, making 8 of 21 attempts from deep, including three by Johnson, who added 14 points.
In the first half, Ohio State matched its nine makes from the field with nine turnovers, ending the game with 22 field goals compared to 12 turnovers.
Branham struggles, making only three of his 11 attempts.
Ohio State could not keep up with Xavier’s size in the paint either. The Musketeers out-rebounded the Buckeyes 43-35, with Nunge leading the way with 14 off the bench, recording a team-leading 14 points for his first double-double since Dec. 11 against Iowa State for Iowa, while sophomore guard Colby Jones added 11.
News and notes
Ohio State announced Thursday that redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing would miss an extended period of time after having an abdominal injury evaluated earlier in the week.
Sueing will rehab the injury and is expected to return to the program sometime later in the season.
“We look forward to getting Justice back when he is healthy,” head coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “I’m disappointed for him because I know how much he is looking forward to his senior year. I know he will rest, rehab and be ready to go when he is healthy.”