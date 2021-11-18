No. 19 Ohio State humbled in first road game against Xavier

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ohio State wasn’t ready for Xavier.

From the first layup recorded by redshirt senior guard Paul Scruggs 14 seconds into the game, the momentum was secured by the Musketeers and its home crowd: the capacity crowd roaring with that first make, that first lead of the day.

And those roars didn't stop.

With each miss, the roar grew louder. It didn't matter if Xavier answered with a basket or not. Each Ohio state missed led to a roar bigger than the last.

The Buckeyes could not adjust, missing their first six shots of the day before forward E.J. Liddell recorded a layup to put the Buckeyes on the board, quickly answered by a layup from Xavier guard Jerome Hunter, a Pickerington native, to bring the roar once again.

A 6-2 deficit couldn't have felt more insurmountable, not because the Musketeers showed an offense that the Buckeyes couldn't contend with. It showed a defense that Ohio State could not respond to.



Whether it was down low in the paint, matching Liddell and sophomore forward Zed Key with 7-foot forward Jack Nunge or 6-foot-11 sophomore Dieonte Mills, whether it was in transition or in the backcourt, showing guards Jamari Wheeler, Malaki Branham and Meechie Johnson Jr. a level of intensity and peskiness that Wheeler was usually on the other side of.

Ohio State was outmatched from the moment they stepped onto the court for the first time at the Cintras Center; its first opponent: a student section intermittently chanting "Oral Roberts" in honor of the Buckeyes' first round exit in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, in honor of the last time Ohio State came up short.

And when Xavier took the court, it matched the intensity of the sold-out crowd surrounding them, handing Ohio State its first loss of the 2021-22 season.

In their first road trip, Ohio State fell short again, losing to Xavier, 71-65, Thursday night.

Trailing by nine points at halftime, the Buckeyes tried to regain momentum early in the second half, making two of their first three attempts from the field with a layup from redshirt senior forward Kyle Young and a jumper by Liddell.

But Ohio State cooled off dramatically, missing nine of its next 11 shots as the Musketeers took control, holding as much as an 11-point lead in the first moments of the second half.

Ohio State cuts its deficit to two with 16.3 seconds left, capping off a 9-5 run with a 3-point make by Wheeler. But four free throws by Scruggs sealed the six-point win.