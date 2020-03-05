COLUMBUS, Ohio - Thursday night's game against Illinois will cap off not just an impressive home schedule for Ohio State, but the careers of two Buckeyes as they celebrate Senior Night and play on their home court for the last time.

Andre Wesson will record his last game in Scarlet and Gray, and as the lone scholarship senior, it will be a special experience.

"It's going to be bittersweet for sure," Wesson said. "I mean, obviously, my journey coming to an end here, I'm excited for the next phase. But obviously, there's a lot of great memories here with my teammates, past and present, and it's going to be special for sure."

For his career, Wesson averages 5.7 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists, but he's improved in virtually every statistical category this season.

The team relies on him as a sharpshooter from 3-point range, shooting a 44.3 percent clip this season. While he may not be the best scorer on the team, he brings with him a veteran presence that helps to calm down a young team, and Chris Holtmann has loved watching his growth over the years.

"I think he's an example of tremendous - and you don't always see this, right - but tremendous development and maturation as a player," Holtmann said. "Just look at his numbers from year to year, and if they don't typify a guy who really is committed to working on his game and developing and growing his game...I mean, it is astounding."

And of course, don't forget about walk-on Danny Hummer who will take the court for his last time with Ohio State.

In two seasons playing with the Buckeyes, Hummer has appeared in 21 games and will likely get his first career start as a Senior Night tradition.

Ohio State has a unique relationship with walk-ons, so it will be a warm farewell for Hummer from the home crowd on Thursday night.

"I mean, it's been a long road for me too," Hummer said. "We both know how important it is, after all the work we've put in, and I think just being able to be there with everybody that's helped us get here, it's going to be special."

As for Ohio State's opponent, the Buckeyes will welcome Illinois (20-9, 12-6) to Value City Arena for the final home game of the season.

The Fighting Illini are winners of four straight including then-No. 9 Penn State on the road. Led by Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, Illinois sits at fourth in the Big Ten standings and fifth in the conference in points per game with 72.3.

Dosunmu was an expected star coming into the year, but it has been the rise of Cockburn that has transformed the Fighting Illini into a team that can compete in March.

Holtmann doesn't know if he's ever coached against a player with his measurables.

"I'd have to reflect back on that. I don't know...you know, I never coached against Shaq," Holtmann said. "I'd have to reflect back on - I'm not sure a guy that is that specimen, I have coached against. Coach against some big bodies but 7"1', 290 [pounds], probably pretty rarefied air."

The Buckeyes will once again be working with a short rotation as Kyle Young and Alonzo Gaffney will still be out for Thursday night's game.

Holtmann said Young is still day-to-day with a high ankle sprain, and while Gaffney missed the last two games due to an illness, though Holtmann declined to expand on his absence.

While the short rotation has worked in the interim to get Ohio State through these last few games, Holtmann knows that he'll need to rely on guys like Ibrahima Diallo and Harrison Hookfin to contribute minutes as the seven-man rotation is not sustainable.

Even if the team has to rely on guys who don't often play, he looks forward to what they can bring with to the court Thursday night.

"I went in the Michigan game with the intent that both guys very likely could play," Holtmann said. "And we'll look at that as well tomorrow, kind of going into that game, with very much a possibility of both those guys playing. I think they're working. They've got great attitudes, great approach. You know, really, really proud of what those guys are bringing."