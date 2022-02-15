No. 18 Ohio State wakes up after sluggish start, blasts Minnesota at home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s been easy to predict Ohio State losses throughout the 2021-22 season.

Up until Tuesday night’s game against Minnesota, all the Buckeyes would have to do is look at the box score at halftime. In five of their six losses this season, with the exception of a buzzer-beating loss to Florida in the Fort Myers Tip Off, Ohio State had trailed their opponent at halftime.

The Buckeyes have only been able to change the narrative once, and it was one of their biggest wins of the season: turning a 13-point deficit into a five-point win against No. 1 Duke.

That was the task at hand Tuesday night. Ohio State left for the locker room 20 minutes in with a two-point deficit against a team it had beaten by 11 on the road nearly a month ago. It was the Buckeyes of old: while the defense stepped up, turnovers held them back.

Taking the first possession of the second half near the buzzer, Jamari Wheeler changed the narrative with one make.

The Ohio State redshirt senior guard pulled up from deep, watching the ball float as the buzzer sounded, turning the Buckeyes’ two-point deficit into a one-point advantage they wouldn’t lose.

Wheeler ignited an Ohio State (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten) offense that couldn’t miss in the second half, shooting 57.1% from the field in the final 20 minutes to blast Minnesota (12-11, 3-11 Big Ten), 70-45, Tuesday night.

Ohio State remains perfect at home, winning all 11 games inside Value City Arena this season.

The Buckeyes now have sole possession of fourth place in the Big Ten after No. 19 Michigan State fell on the road to Penn State Tuesday night.

With a 12-point performance in the second half, junior forward E.J. Liddell led the way with 16 points, making six of his 11 attempts from the field. Adding 10 rebounds, Liddell recorded his sixth double-double of the season.





Here’s a few takeaways from Tuesday night’s 25-point victory for the Buckeyes.