No. 18 Ohio State prepares for big home challenge in Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's final stretch has begun.

The Buckeyes will take on Iowa to begin a stretch of two games in three days Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Heading into the matchup with the Hawkeyes, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann feels with facing players like forward Keegan Murray and guard Jordan Bohannon, this is one of the biggest home challenges of the year.

"He's really as gifted as anyone we have played against all year," Holtmann said of Murray. "This is as tough a home challenge as we have had all year."

Here's what Holtmann and redshirt senior forward Kyle Young had to say ahead of Saturday's game.