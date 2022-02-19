No. 18 Ohio State loses home momentum with loss to Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eugene Brown III wanted to turn the momentum back to Ohio State.

Trailing by seven with seven minutes to go, the sophomore guard raced down the court, seeing an opening for Kyle Young. Just like he did in the first half against Minnesota in the midst of the team’s turnover struggles, Brown lobbed one up to redshirt senior forward Kyle Young, floating it too high for another turnover.

Iowa took hold and did what it does best: run.

The Hawkeyes raced down the floor, landing into the hands of sophomore Keegan Murray who threw the ball down right in front of the Iowa bench, the only part of Value City Arena that made noise.

Iowa (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) had the momentum. It really didn’t matter how the Hawkeyes got it, whether it was from a foul on Jordan Bohannon by Jamari Wheeler from 3-point range as th shot clock ran out, igniting a fury from head coach Chris Holtmann that nearly gave him a technical, or Murray seemingly by himself.

But it was momentum that Ohio State (16-7, 9-5 Big Ten) couldn't overcome even on its home floor, falling to the Hawkeyes, 75-62, for the Buckeyes’ first home loss since March 6, 2021.

Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes with 24 points and four rebounds, while Malaki Branham scored 22 points for the Buckeyes.

Here's a few takeaways.