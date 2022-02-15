No. 18 Ohio State 'flips narrative,' talks comeback win against Minnesota

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zed Key called Ohio State's first half against Minnesota Tuesday, "sluggish."

Jamari Wheeler went a step further, calling the Buckeyes' first 20 minutes their worst performance of the season.

But Ohio State found a way to respond, continuing its home win streak with a 70-45 win against the Golden Gophers.

Ohio State is now in fourth place in the Big Ten behind Illinois, Purdue and Wisconsin.

Here's what Wheeler, Key and head coach Chris Holtmann had to say after Tuesday night's victory.