No. 17 Ohio State survives Akron in season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann knew the season opener would be a battle.

He just didn't know it would be this close.

Ohio State was slow, messy, lethargic, allowing Akron to stay in the game shooting 36,7% from the field in the second half, getting no help from its guard play.

The Buckeyes needed some sort of help.

The Buckeyes needed E.J. Liddell.

The forward's expectations were high, coming in as one of 20 players on the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division 1 Player of the Year Watch List, a member of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List and a member of the preseason All-Big Ten team.

Liddell is supposed to carry Ohio State to wherever its ceiling is in 2021-22. He came in wanting to be known as one of the Buckeye greats, in the same vein of Aaron Craft, he said before the season began.

The junior forward did his part, recording the fifth double-double of his career with 25 points — making 10 shots on 19 attempts from the field — and 11 rebounds, adding two blocks and three assists.

Liddell was everything. It was just enough.

Trailing by three as the clock ticked down, Akron sophomore wing Ali Ali was fouled on a 3 attempt against Liddell, taking the one-point lead on the ensuing free throw.

Late in the game, it was Zed Key that carried the team to the win, hitting a layup with .03 seconds remaining to secure the 67-66 win against Akron.

Key was huge late in the game for Ohio State, scoring six of the Buckeyes' eight final points to secure the one -point victory. The sophomore finished with 14 points and five rebounds with two blocks.

Trailing 57-55 with less than five minutes left in the game, Liddell gave Ohio State back its lead — one that was as big as 14 in the first half — with two free-throw makes and a layup. It's a lead he watched vanish with a five-point swing by sophomore Ali Ali.

Late in the game, it was his teammates that stepped up.

Key and Malaki Branham brought Ohio State a one-point lead on a dunk by the sophomore and a layup by the freshman, with Key sealing the win with an offensive board and a layup.

In the first half, it was Liddell's game too.

Holding onto a three-point lead with just under seven minutes to go in the first half, the junior forward hit his first 3-pointer of the season, igniting an eight-point swing by himself, followed up by the first two points Branham’s career to give Ohio State an 11-point lead.

Liddell finished the first half with a team-leading 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

When Akron wouldn’t go away, using a 15-1 run at the end of the first half to storm back, tying the game at 36 with two 3-point makes by Xavier Casteneda early in the second half, Liddell continued to stay aggressive on both ends, recording a jumper and a layup along with a fast break block on the other end of the floor.

Outside of Liddell and Key in and around the paint, Ohio State struggled for any consistency, especially from the guard position.

Meechie Johnson Jr. and Jamari Wheeler combined for six points, missing all six attempts from the field.