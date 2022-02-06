No. 16 Ohio State returns home, dominates Maryland before road trip

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State needed a get-right game.

In what was supposed to be a two-game home stand before going back on the road in the dog days of Big Ten play, the Buckeyes took the court for the first time in a week looking to respond after a buzzer-beating loss to No. 6 Purdue on the road; a loss that was demoralizing, yet showed progress.

Ohio State doesn’t lose on the road.

It hasn’t since the final regular-season game of the 2020-21 season against Illinois. It needed a chance to show what it could do before road matchups against Rutgers and Michigan.

Maryland gave Ohio State that opportunity.

Whether it was from forwards Zed Key and E.J. Liddell in the paint or forward Justin Ahrens' resurgence from 3, the Buckeyes (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) dominated the Terrapins (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten), 82-67, Sunday afternoon.

Ohio State's offense really couldn't be stopped, shooting 50.8% from the field and 42.3% from deep.

Liddell helped mostly inside the 3-point line, leading the team with 24 points on 64.3% shooting, while Key (14) and Ahrens (14) also reached double-digits.

The Buckeyes leave for its road trip against Rutgers and Michigan with an 11-game win streak inside the Schottenstein Center.

Here are a few takeaways from Sunday's win