No. 16 Ohio State keeps poise, beats Michigan on the road

ANN ARBOR, Mich, — Ohio State had not lost back-to-back games during the 2021-22 season.

It didn’t matter how the game went before: how sluggish Ohio State may have looked, how heartbreaking the last loss was days before.

So Ohio State got another chance in the exact same situation.

The Buckeyes held an eight-point lead with 3:32 against rival Michigan on the road.

The question: What has Ohio State learned since Wednesday?

The answer: the Buckeyes found a way, keeping up the trend the desperately needed to continue

Against a Michigan (13-10, 7-6 Big Ten) team that’s coming off the highest of highs with a dominant home win against Purdue Thursday night in this same building, No. 16 Ohio State (15-6, 8-4 Big Ten) showed it could finish, beating the Wolverines on the road, 68-57, Saturday night.

After redshirt senior guard Cedric Russell secured the eight-point lead with a jumper, Michigan began its attempt of a comeback, starting with a 3 by Eli Brooks. But Ohio State kept its offensive composure, securing the win with nine makes from the free-throw line.

E.J. Liddell took control offensively, leading the team with 28 points, while Russell tied his season high with 12 points off the bench.

Here’s a few takeaways from Saturday’s win.