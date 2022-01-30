No. 16 Ohio State fails to secure comeback bid, falls to No. 6 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ohio State found life. And it was from its superstar.

He had been ice cold all day, failing to fund open space against some of the best players in the Big Ten, names like Zach Edey, Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey. It was a trio that gave Purdue a 20-point lead, one that was seemingly insurmountable.

But Liddell, along with freshman Malaki Branham, was able to work Ohio State back, giving the Buckeyes a fighting chance, all it could really ask for.

But it wasn't enough.

As the buzzer sounded, Ivey showed why he was one of the best players in the country, hitting a buzzer-beating 3 to give Purdue the 81-78 win against Ohio State.

With 34 seconds left in the game, junior forward E.J. Liddell, the star for the Buckeyes, who had been struggling all day, found himself in the corner, with an open look, hitting a 3 and cutting Ohio State's deficit down to 3.

A Kyle Young steal and a kickout to Liddell for a 3 tied the game at 78 with the clock winding down.

Ivey led the way for the Boilermakers with 21 points, while Edey added 20.

Liddell and Branham each recorded 20 points.



